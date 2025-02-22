USDA launches review at University of Maine over transgender sports policy after Trump-Gov. Mills blowup

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Saturday announced it was launching a compliance review of the University of Maine "following the State of Maine’s blatant disregard for President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) 14201, ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.’"

The review follows investigations launched by the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services in the last 24 hours after a tense exchange between President Trump and Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over transgender student-athletes playing in women’s sports.

"President Trump has made it abundantly clear: taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars will not support institutions that discriminate against women," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital Saturday.

"USDA is committed to upholding the president’s executive order, meaning any institution that chooses to disregard it can count on losing future funding."

The University of Maine receives more than $100 million in USDA funding, according to the USDA.

Trump and Mills clashed Thursday at the White House during a bipartisan meeting of governors when the president told her she must follow his executive order or "you're not going to get any federal funding."

"We’ll see you in court," Mills replied.

The blue state is one of several defying Trump’s Feb. 5 executive order prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports. Trump threatened Thursday to cut off federal funding to Maine before clashing with Mills at the bipartisan meeting of governors.

"Are you not going to comply with that?" Trump asked Mills.

"I'm complying with state and federal laws," she responded.

"Well, we are the federal law," Trump said. "You better do it. You better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't."

"And, by the way, your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports. So, you better comply because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding," Trump added.

"We'll see you in court," Mills snapped.

"Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one," Trump replied. "And enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

Mills released a statement Friday, saying, "The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats.

"If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides."

After the exchange Friday, the Department of Education launched an investigation into Maine schools.

"Today the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent a letter to the Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin announcing that OCR is initiating a directed investigation of the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) amid allegations that it continues to allow male athletes to compete in girls’ interscholastic athletics and that it has denied female athletes female-only intimate facilities, thereby violating federal anti-discrimination law," the Department of Education said in a news release Friday.

Trump reiterated his plan to cut off federal funding to the state at a meeting with Republican governors Thursday.

"I heard men are still playing in Maine," Trump said to a gathering of Republican governors in Washington Thursday.

"I hate to tell you this, but we're not going to give them any federal money. They are still saying, 'We want men to play in women’s sports,' and I cannot believe that they're doing that. … So, we’re not going to give them any federal funding, none whatsoever, until they clean that up."

Trump also continued his criticism of Maine Saturday while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

"The governor of Maine. She's fighting to keep men in women's sports. You ever see what happens to a woman when a woman boxes? A man who transitioned to womanhood? Did you ever see what happens? … It's not pretty. It's not pretty," Trump said.

"Let her do that fight. Let them all do that fight. Because I think that's about a 90/10 issue, and I can't figure out who the 10% are. Nobody can."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the University of Maine for comment.