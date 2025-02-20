Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan says billions saved on illegal migrants can be used to help Americans

President Trump's 'border czar' Tom Homan says the billions of dollars the country has used to help illegal migrants can instead be used to help Americans, like homeless veterans.

Several American presidents, including some Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have spoken in the past about curbing illegal immigration. Now, President Trump is taking action to make this happen by reinstituting a congressional law prohibiting spending federal dollars on different programs for illegal migrants.

"Clinton and Obama said the right things. They talked the talk, but they didn't walk the walk because the agencies didn't really get into the misuse of these social services and social funding," Homan told "The Story" on Thursday. "President Biden fell off the face of the earth with it. We're in the multi-billions of dollars…."

Homan explained that illegal migrants are incentivized to come to the U.S. while they are reaping more in benefits than most Americans make in their salaries.

"It is a major driver… how many welfare cards, and food stamps, and social services envelopes you see all around these homes. It's been going on for decades."

Homan says there are a lot of ways the money can be used to help American citizens in need, including homeless veterans and the victims of natural disasters.

"Thank God for DOGE because these billions of dollars we're going to save, that illegal aliens shouldn't be getting, can help rebuild North Carolina," he said. "They can help rebuild California where they're devastated by these fires (and) in Kentucky."

The ‘border czar’ also vowed there will be "lots of investigations" on the funding of NGOs and other groups that support the illegal immigration crisis.