Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan says billions saved on illegal migrants can be used to help Americans

Money can be used to help homeless veterans and victims of natural disasters, Homan says

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
‘Border czar’ Tom Homan: Billions are being given to people who aren't supposed to be in the US Video

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan: Billions are being given to people who aren't supposed to be in the US

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan opens up about efforts to secure the southern border on 'The Story.'

President Trump's 'border czar' Tom Homan says the billions of dollars the country has used to help illegal migrants can instead be used to help Americans, like homeless veterans.

Several American presidents, including some Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have spoken in the past about curbing illegal immigration. Now, President Trump is taking action to make this happen by reinstituting a congressional law prohibiting spending federal dollars on different programs for illegal migrants.

"Clinton and Obama said the right things. They talked the talk, but they didn't walk the walk because the agencies didn't really get into the misuse of these social services and social funding," Homan told "The Story" on Thursday. "President Biden fell off the face of the earth with it. We're in the multi-billions of dollars…."

PRESIDENT TRUMP, ELON MUSK ADDRESS THE LEFT'S CRIES OF A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IN ‘HANNITY’ EXCLUSIVE 

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the international border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Homan explained that illegal migrants are incentivized to come to the U.S. while they are reaping more in benefits than most Americans make in their salaries. 

"It is a major driver… how many welfare cards, and food stamps, and social services envelopes you see all around these homes. It's been going on for decades." 

Homan says there are a lot of ways the money can be used to help American citizens in need, including homeless veterans and the victims of natural disasters. 

"Thank God for DOGE because these billions of dollars we're going to save, that illegal aliens shouldn't be getting, can help rebuild North Carolina," he said. "They can help rebuild California where they're devastated by these fires (and) in Kentucky." 

The ‘border czar’ also vowed there will be "lots of investigations" on the funding of NGOs and other groups that support the illegal immigration crisis. 

"There's a lot to uncover, and I thank God DOGE is on top of it," he said.  