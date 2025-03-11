Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Transportation

'Back to basics': Top Trump agency turns tables on Biden-era memos pushing 'equity initiatives'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says DOT is 'building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely'

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
close
Sean Duffy: Recent tragedies have 'given us a focus' for increased future safety Video

Sean Duffy: Recent tragedies have 'given us a focus' for increased future safety

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy delves into his take on DEI, DOGE, infrastructure projects and his first weeks in his new role on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

The Department of Transportation (DOT) scrapped two memos from the Biden administration that the agency said misaligned priorities to serve a "social justice and environmental agenda."

The two memorandums issued during the Biden administration under Secretary Pete Buttigieg listed objectives such as "reconnecting communities and reflecting the inclusion of disadvantaged and under-represented groups in the planning, project selection, and design process" and "accommodating new and emerging technologies like electric vehicle charging stations," according to DOT.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Transportation is getting back to basics — building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. "The previous administration flouted Congress in an attempt to push a radical social and environmental agenda on the American people. This was an act of federal overreach. It stops now."

SEAN DUFFY LAYS OUT PLANS TO STREAMLINE AIR TRAVEL INDUSTRY DESPITE SHORTAGES, SAFETY CONCERNS

Florida turnpike traffic

Traffic along the Glades Road interchange of the Turnpike in Boca Raton, Florida, on Feb. 25, 2022. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Specifically, the department took issue with the memos' efforts when it came to cutting back on "greenhouse gas emissions" and "equity initiatives."

The memos centered on how to best use the billions in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 across the country. Neither memo is currently available on the Federal Highway Administration website. 

However, this is not the first time the memos have faced scrutiny.

The United States Chamber of Commerce in Jan. 2023 asked the Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt to get rid of the "Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America" memo in order to avoid over-complicating the overall mission of taxpayer-funded infrastructure investments.

BLUE STATE WORKERS RALLY AROUND TOP TRUMP OFFICIAL TARGETING CONGESTION PRICING: 'BORDERLINE STEALING'

Sean Duffy and New York traffic

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is taking aim at New York's congestion tolls. (Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) because it represents the most significant infusion of investment in our infrastructure since the enactment of the Interstate Highway System in the mid-1950s," the chamber wrote with various other groups, including the American Trucking Associations and the Association of American Railroads. 

"It is also a carefully negotiated and balanced package of policy reforms and targeted national investments that will make Americans’ lives better. However, the Dec. 16 memo elicited significant confusion within the transportation community as the guidance intended to serve as an overarching policy framework that prioritizes IIJA resources towards certain projects, which was inconsistent with what was laid out under the legislation President Biden signed into law the month before," the letter added.

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY SEAN DUFFY TO 'STREAMLINE' FAA HIRING PROCESS AMID AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SHORTAGE

President Donald Trump listens as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room

President Donald Trump, right, listens as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

DOT has taken aim at various liberal policies in the early days of Duffy’s tenure in office, including ordering a compliance audit of the California High-Speed Rail project and is asking for the Manhattan congestion tolls program to end. In Congress, other transportation-related efforts are being scrutinized, such as wanting to get rid of electric-vehicle efforts in the United States Postal Service

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

More from Politics