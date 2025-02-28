Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

Blue state workers rally around top Trump official targeting congestion pricing: 'Borderline stealing'

The Trump administration wants the program to end in March

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
Department of Transportation ad takes aim at NYC congestion pricing

Department of Transportation ad takes aim at NYC congestion pricing

Trump administration seeks end to Manhattan toll program while New York officials push back. CREDIT: U.S. Department of Transportation

EXCLUSIVE: New York City workers slammed the city’s congestion traffic pricing in a new ad from the Department of Transportation.

"I think with raised toll prices, raised train fares, now you want to add like tolls on the streets, I think it’s definitely borderline stealing," one man said in the clip. 

"It’s ridiculous, it’s gonna.. it’s destroying the city," another New York worker said. 

"It makes it more expensive for me to come to work," one man stated. 

BLUE STATE'S BAIL LAWS PANNED BY POLICE CHIEF AS VIOLENT SUSPECTS REPEATEDLY CUT LOOSE

Secretary Sean Duffy addresses the media after a tragic plane crash in Washington DC

Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation Sean Duffy addresses the media, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed into Potomac River, U.S. January 30, 2025. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)

The video is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on the fee that proponents argue is an important method to curbing Manhattan traffic.

"Hard-working New Yorkers aren’t pissed off at the White House. They’re pissed off about being charged $9 to use their own streets. Don’t take it from me, listen to what the people have to say about New York’s congestion pricing cash grab. End the disconnect. End congestion pricing. Now," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement on Friday. 

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS MAY GET PAY HIKE AS TRUMP ADMIN LOOKS TO BOOST RECRUITMENT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the Democratic National Convention

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Federal Highway Administration Executive Director Gloria Shepherd wrote a letter asking the tolls to end on March 21. 

The tolls, although technically a pilot program, have proven to be a money boon, as they netted $37.5 million in January. In addition to the letter from Shepherd, Duffy also scrapped the Biden-era agreement between the department and New York for the program. 

Despite the request, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed for "orderly resistance" in response to the FHWA's request for ending the program in an "orderly manner," according to ABC News. 

HOCHUL CANCELS CUNY PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST ERUPTS

New York City skyline at night

Drivers in New York City are paying to access some parts of Manhattan. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

"Our position is clear: this is not a lawful order. We have already filed a lawsuit and now it’s up to the courts to decide," John J. McCarthy, MTA chief of policy and external relations, stated earlier this week about the request. 

The tolls are in effect in Manhattan on and south of 60th Street daily. 

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

