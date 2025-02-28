Blue state workers rally around top Trump official targeting congestion pricing: 'Borderline stealing'

EXCLUSIVE: New York City workers slammed the city’s congestion traffic pricing in a new ad from the Department of Transportation.

"I think with raised toll prices, raised train fares, now you want to add like tolls on the streets, I think it’s definitely borderline stealing," one man said in the clip.

"It’s ridiculous, it’s gonna.. it’s destroying the city," another New York worker said.

"It makes it more expensive for me to come to work," one man stated.

The video is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on the fee that proponents argue is an important method to curbing Manhattan traffic.

"Hard-working New Yorkers aren’t pissed off at the White House. They’re pissed off about being charged $9 to use their own streets. Don’t take it from me, listen to what the people have to say about New York’s congestion pricing cash grab. End the disconnect. End congestion pricing. Now," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement on Friday.

The Federal Highway Administration Executive Director Gloria Shepherd wrote a letter asking the tolls to end on March 21.

The tolls, although technically a pilot program, have proven to be a money boon, as they netted $37.5 million in January. In addition to the letter from Shepherd, Duffy also scrapped the Biden-era agreement between the department and New York for the program.

Despite the request, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed for "orderly resistance" in response to the FHWA's request for ending the program in an "orderly manner," according to ABC News.

"Our position is clear: this is not a lawful order. We have already filed a lawsuit and now it’s up to the courts to decide," John J. McCarthy, MTA chief of policy and external relations, stated earlier this week about the request.

The tolls are in effect in Manhattan on and south of 60th Street daily.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.