Top Republican endorses Ron DeSantis for president despite governor not announcing candidacy

Rep. Roy says DeSantis is a 'man of conviction'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, gave a full-throated endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president on Wednesday, despite the popular Republican having yet to even announce his candidacy.

Roy made the endorsement in an email to supporters on Wednesday, calling DeSantis a "man of conviction" who is best suited to be America's next president. While DeSantis is considered a top contender for the Republican ticket in 2024, he has not announced his candidacy.

"The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course. America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending and woke cultural indoctrination," Roy wrote in the email. "That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis."

Roy goes on to argue that DeSantis has "unequivocally" made Florida "stronger and freer." He went on to praise the governor for sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in a "message to elites," as well as praising DeSantis' rejection of COVID-19 mandates.

REP. ROY INTRODUCES BILL TO BLOCK ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AS HOUSE GOP FIRES UP BORDER 

Rep. Chip Roy endorsed Florida's Ron DeSantis for president, even though the governor has not announced his candidacy.

Rep. Chip Roy endorsed Florida's Ron DeSantis for president, even though the governor has not announced his candidacy. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has many Republican supporters, but he has yet to enter the 2024 race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has many Republican supporters, but he has yet to enter the 2024 race. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DeSantis is widely seen as the most credible Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump. While Trump maintains an advantage in most polls, DeSantis far outperforms other likely Republicans who may seek to challenge Trump.

DESANTIS MAKES FIRST TRIP EVER TO IOWA, AS HE FLIRTS WITH 2024 RUN

Trump himself has recognized DeSantis as a threat, attacking him frequently at his own campaign stops. Trump has taken to referring to the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious."

DeSantis is currently crisscrossing the country highlighting his "Florida blueprint" and promoting his newly released memoir, "The Courage to Be Free." And even though he’s not a candidate, poll after poll suggests he’s the biggest threat to Trump, who remains the most influential figure in the Republican Party and the front-runner in the burgeoning 2024 GOP presidential nomination field.

Former President Donald Trump has begun taking shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump has begun taking shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Trump blasted DeSantis on social media during a trip to Iowa last week.

"No other President was as PRO FARMER as me. Tell that to Ron DeSanctimonious when he shows up to your door, hat in hand. Tell him to go home!" Trump said on Truth Social, as he used one of his derogatory nicknames for the Florida governor.

"Very small crowds for Ron DeSanctimonious in Iowa. He’s against Farmers, Social Security, and Medicare, so why would people show up - other than Fake stories from the Fake News!," Trump added later.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

