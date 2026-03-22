Top House Dem dismisses probe into Jasmine Crockett’s security guard killed in SWAT standoff

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A top House Democrat is pushing back on calls for a probe into Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, hiring a wanted fugitive as a security guard before he was fatally shot in a standoff with SWAT officers.

"I don't know if that's the House's place to investigate," Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, 39, who used the alias "Mike King" while employed by Crockett, was shot and killed by Dallas SWAT officers earlier in March after a standoff in a hospital parking garage. Police were responding to an active warrant for him after allegedly impersonating law enforcement and recovered 11 firearms during the operation, some of which were stolen.

"It depends if she was using campaign money or House resources, but that's something for House Administration [Committee] to deal with if that's the case," Aguilar added.

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Crockett’s office paid King at least $6,300 for security services in 2025, according to a Fox News Digital review of Crockett’s members representational allowance (MRA). The congresswoman's House campaign account also doled out $340 to King for security services in March 2025, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The MRA funding bucket — made up of taxpayer dollars — is effectively an operating budget for each lawmaker to pay staff, cover security expenses, and handle other operational costs.

Fox News Digital reached out to the House Administration Committee for comment.

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Crockett has denied any wrongdoing and said her office followed every House protocol while employing Robinson, who she claimed did not raise any suspicions while a member of her security detail.

"There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be," Crockett said in a statement released by her office.

Rather, Crockett has blamed "shortcomings" in the vetting process that failed to verify Robinson’s identity or catch his lengthy rap sheet, including multiple arrests for theft and violating probation.

"We are fortunate that this is someone who used those loopholes without malice," Crockett said, adding that a preliminary review showed that Robinson had not committed any violent crimes.

Crockett dismissed questions about whether she knew about Robinson’s criminal history before hiring him during a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I’m going to refer you to my page," the Texas Democrat said, referring to her social media post. "I made a statement and I said there would be no additional statements. You need someone to read it for you? I can find someone to do that."

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House GOP leadership has voiced openness to a probe, but cautioned that lawmakers are still learning details about the incident.

"I need to get the facts on did he have a background check … but there are processes in place," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Digital. "We'll look at the possible need to tighten that up."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, did not answer definitively when asked by Fox News Digital whether Republicans planned to investigate the incident, saying he was still reviewing the matter.

Aguilar said he did not expect Republicans to launch a formal investigation, citing Crockett’s loss in the Texas Senate primary against state legislator James Talarico, D-Texas.

"Jasmine didn't win, so I assume that they're probably not going to be focused on her as much," Aguilar said, referring to House Republicans.

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Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., said the incident is likely to spark conversations among lawmakers about scrutinizing the vetting process lawmakers use for security personnel.

"We need to tighten up the processes around members hiring security," Walkinshaw told Fox News Digital.

Crockett’s office did not respond to a request for comment about how Robinson was vetted before being hired as a member of her security detail.