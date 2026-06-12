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Health Care in Politics

Mamdani touts massive taxpayer-funded investment for trans healthcare: 'First step'

The mayor's campaign website had promised $65M for gender-affirming care across public hospitals and clinics

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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NYC Mayor Mamdani unveils record-setting $125B budget plan amid criticism Video

NYC Mayor Mamdani unveils record-setting $125B budget plan amid criticism

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiling a $125 billion budget plan for the city on ‘America Reports.’

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As part of the Pride Month celebration on Tuesday evening, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani touted the work his administration has done to expand services for LGBTQ+ communities, calling New York City a "haven" for people with alternative gender identities.

In particular, Mamdani doubled down on promises of $15 million in funding for trans communities.

"The threats will continue and so will our relentless protection of trans people across this city," Mamdani said, referring to challenges he said LGBTQ+ communities face.

"As a first step, my administration has made a $15 million investment in gender affirming care over the next two years, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to make sure every trans and gender non-conforming New Yorker can live with the dignity, safety and freedom they deserve."

MAMDAMI MARKS PRIDE MONTH, SAYS HONORING 'QUEER AND TRANSGENDER' CONTRIBUTIONS WOULD TAKE MORE THAN 30 DAYS

Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaking at a May Day rally in Washington Square Park New York City

Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a May Day rally at Washington Square Park in New York City on May 1, 2026. On Monday, Mamdani called for ICE to be abolished following the arrest of an illegal immigrant. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Mamdani’s speech builds on similar efforts in other cities and looks to follow through on campaign promises Mamdani made on the road to his mayoral victory.

It’s unclear where, exactly, the $15 million request is being allocated from or how it will be disbursed as New York City Council members continue consideration of the 2027 budget.

Progressive-led subsidized transgender initiatives have also advanced in San Francisco.

Like New York, San Francisco established an Office of Transgender Initiatives and, through its Department of Public Health, has funded guidance for hormone therapy, surgery and mental health case management.

MASSACHUSETTS TOWN VOTES TO BECOME A TRANSGENDER 'SANCTUARY CITY' AFTER WILD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivering a speech in Queens New York City

Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers his 100 Days Address outlining progress on his core campaign promises in Queens, New York City, on April 12, 2026. (David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters)

If implemented, Mamdani’s initiative would go further, directly funding procedures.

Despite pushing the envelope on city-led programs for trans services, the New York funding falls short of the vision Mamdani painted while on the campaign trail.

"The Mamdani administration will budget $65 million in funding to explicitly support and expand access to Gender Affirming Care (GAC) in NYC," Mamdani’s campaign website read.

That plan detailed that up to $57 million would go to public hospitals, community clinics, health centers and non-profits that could perform procedures.

Although Mamdani’s plan for the $15 million remains hazy, he said his support of the LGBTQ community was proven — and would only grow.

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Zohran Mamdani smiles while holding a transgender pride flag in 2025

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

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"As your mayor, I was proud to establish New York City’s first-ever office of LGBTQIA+ affairs within the first 100 days of our administration," Mamdani said.

"This office focuses on the well-being of queer New Yorkers so that you know you have a champion and advocate within city government."

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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