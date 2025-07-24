Top GOP lawmaker demands 'soul-searching' from Dems amid anti-ICE riots targeting law enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., introduced a resolution to condemn violence against federal immigration authorities as ICE agents have seen an increase in assaults.

The resolution states that ICE and Border Patrol are "facing violent mobs of both citizens and illegal aliens who have not only repeatedly blocked, menaced, and confronted law enforcement, but also attempted to burn and kill our ICE and CBP agents as they carried out their proper and legal duties."

It noted several recent incidents, including an anti-ICE attack on Independence Day at the Prarieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, as well as a Border Patrol annex facility shooting in McAllen, Texas.

"This resolution represents congressional clarity through a simple question: Do we categorically condemn deadly attacks on federal immigration law enforcement? Or not? I know my Republican colleagues back our agents – it’s the Democrats who need some soul-searching about what they’ve said to encourage and excuse violence in the months they have spent enabling criminal illegals," Issa said on the resolution co-led with fellow California Republican Rep. Ken Calvert.

Assaults on ICE agents have gone up 830% since last year, according to DHS, and there’s been sharp discourse on whether agents should be allowed to mask when conducting operations, as proponents are concerned about doxing of agents and their families.

Issa told Fox News Digital in an interview that the anti-ICE movement seen in many blue areas, including sanctuary cities, is similar to the anti-police movement seen a few years ago.

"The larger ICE movement that we're seeing now is really an organized attempt by the left once again to go after law enforcement, to go after the people that are making us safe. You know, what I've seen from this anti-ICE movement is an attempt to keep the streets dangerous with MS-13, with [Tren de Aragua]," Issa said.

"As we're looking at the impact of sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, I have both in my district, what we're really looking toward really is, first of all, pushing hard to make sure the federal courts enforce the law," the Republican, who represents parts of the San Diego area, added. "And that particularly is coming into play when President Trump tries to faithfully execute the laws, and he's being pushed back by rogue judges."

The congressman noted how Democrats have proposed legislation to prevent agents from wearing masks and requiring them to show identification while conducting sweeps throughout the country, which many proponents of the enforcement activity have said poses a safety risk. However, others have said it's a necessary move for government transparency.

"I’ve heard from immigrant communities and people across Washington state about the pervasive sense of fear and alarm created when masked agents descend on a community without any visible identification, and residents have no way of knowing whether they are interacting with legitimate law enforcement," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, said regarding the recently introduced VISIBLE Act. "Anyone being detained by law enforcement in America deserves to know who is detaining them and why."

The Trump administration continues to pursue its goal of mass deportations while highlighting arrests of those with additional criminal charges and convictions.

"It’s really sad that the Democrats in the Senate would essentially try to undo what we've been doing for federal judges, for FISA judges, and so on, which is to protect their identity, their home locations, so that they can remain safe," Issa said.

"Law enforcement is certainly accountable and nobody objects to there being some way to differentiate law enforcement officer one from two. But to ask that they be able to be identified is like asking 'Where do they live and what are their family members' names, and what schools do they go to?' The fact is, there's no real purpose in that," he continued. "And I know that my Democrat colleagues know that."