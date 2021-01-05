Top federal prosecutor in Georgia resigns with little explanation

A top federal prosecutor in Georgia who was appointed by President Trump resigned Monday, offering little explanation for his sudden departure.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak did not offer insight into why he was leaving his post after less than four years, or where he was going next, but thanked Trump for "the greatest honor of my professional career," according to a statement provided by the Justice Department (DOJ).

"I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner," Pak said. "I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General [Jeff] Sessions and [William] Barr for their leadership of the Department."

Pak, who is originally from Seoul, South Korea, immigrated to the U.S. when he was 9 years old, and served as a Republican state representative in Georgia from 2011 to 2017, prior to being appointed by Trump.

The DOJ did not respond to Fox News' request for comment about Pak's announcement, which came a day after a newly leaked phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger surfaced. The Washington Post obtained the call and published the full transcript, which revealed the president urging the secretary of state to "find" enough votes to reverse the state's election results.

Trump -- who has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden -- told the Republican secretary of state: "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."

The call has drummed up backlash from both sides of the aisle, with many lawmakers and officials decrying Trump's efforts to pressure state officials over the election results, which have been verified three times.

On Monday, two House Democrats, with the backing of several others, asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to open a criminal investigation into the phone call to probe potential election interference by Trump.

Meanwhile, Raffensperger, speaking to ABC's "Good Morning America," did not dismiss the possibility that the Fulton County district -- where Trump has claimed ballots were destroyed and voting machines tampered with -- could pursue a possible investigation into the president's phone call, as well.