Dem Sen. Michael Bennet won't define the word 'woman’ after selling 'women with Bennet' tote bags

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who is seeking re-election in the midterms this fall, would not provide a definition for the word "woman" while selling tote bags made for women on his campaign website store.

Bennet has an entire line of merchandise, including t-shirts, mugs and posters that he is selling in an effort to promote and fund his midterm campaign. Also available for purchase are tote bags specifically designed for his female supporters that read, "Women with Bennet."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bennet Tuesday, referencing these bags and raising the question of how he defines a woman, but Bennet did not respond.

The silence from Bennet is part of a recent trend, where Democratic candidates running in tight midterm races refuse to define the term "woman."

In June, Fox News Digital reached out to Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Cheri Beasley of North Carolina, also asking them for their definition of a ‘woman,' as well as if they believed men could get pregnant. None of the Democrats responded to the question.

After a heated exchange in July with a University of California-Berkeley professor on the same topic, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., explained on Fox News' "Hannity" why he believed Democrats are refusing to answer the question: "Here is the modern Democrat Party today. It is that you have to say that ‘men can get pregnant,' and if you don't say it, then you are a bigot, and you are responsible for violence."

In April, Fox News Digital also received zero responses after asking several departments within President Joe Biden's administration, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Education and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the same question: "What is a woman?"

The National Institute of Health (NIH) referred Fox News Digital to their website that claimed, "'Sex' refers to biological differences between females and males, including chromosomes, sex organs, and endogenous hormonal profiles," but "'gender' refers to socially constructed and enacted roles and behaviors which occur in a historical and cultural context and vary across societies and over time."

