Biden expected to make trip to Georgia to stump for Ossoff, Warnock

President-elect Joe Biden will likely visit Georgia to boost campaign efforts for the two Democratic candidates in the January Senate runoff, according to his top aide.

The president-elect’s newly named Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday on ABC's “This Week” that Biden is likely to visit Georgia, as Democratic victories for both Senate candidates would result in a 50-50 split in the upper chamber of Congress.

“Winning those two Senate seats in Georgia is important, but we're going to do everything we can to help those two … great candidates in Georgia,” Klain said. “We've already moved people who were working on the Biden campaign on the recounts down there over to be supportive in the field work for our two candidates down there, and I expect you'll see the president-elect travel down there before Election Day.”

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock performed well enough to earn runoff elections and are facing Republican Sens.Kelly Loeffler and David Perdu respectively.

Warnock won more of the vote than Loeffler – 32.9% to 25.9% - in a crowded field. Ossoff won less of the vote than Perdue, but the margin was incredibly fine – Perdue winning 49.7% to 47.9%.

Klain went so far as to predict that both Democratic candidates would win their respective races, which would mean Biden would enjoy both chambers of Congress being in Democratic control when he moves into the White House.

Klain, however, also believes that Biden will be able to work with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., if Republicans retain control of the Senate.

“We're going to deal with whatever lineup we're faced with in Washington to get that done,” Klain said. “If we were to lose those seats in Georgia, we're going to move forward with whatever Senate gets elected.”