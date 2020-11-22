Newt Gingrich: Powerful system controlling cultural institutions tries to impose far-left agenda on US

Last week Senate Republicans released a supplement to their recent report on Hunter’s Biden’s overseas business dealings. The five-page addendum shows millions of dollars in wire transfers further tying Joe Biden’s son to the Chinese government.

I bring this up not to focus on Hunter or Joe Biden, but rather to note that if this story was about one of President Trump’s sons, then it would be on the front page of every major newspaper. But it was hardly covered, because the left-wing media are overwhelmingly hostile to the president — as are the social media companies that now have nearly monopolistic control over the flow of information.

They want Trump to fail and to protect Biden, so they distort their coverage accordingly.

Of course, the liberal media and Big Tech are also hostile to Republicans and conservatives in general, not just to Trump.

Add academia, Hollywood, and the majority of political elites to the mix, and you have the ingredients for a powerful system in control of our cultural institutions, trying to impose a radical, far-left agenda on the American people.

In this environment, many Republicans and conservatives can feel powerless, even helpless. And they have good reason to feel this way: A political and cultural machine is running roughshod over their objections.

This has become clear in the wake of the election this month. Tens of millions of Americans have suspicions about how the votes have been tallied and just want to ensure our elections are honest. Because without honest elections, our other freedoms will quickly fade away.

And yet, Democrats, the anti-Trump media, and the rest of this machine are saying: We don’t care. Just sit down, shut up, and take it.

This imposition of course extends beyond the election. Americans turn on their televisions and see people in power, many with cushy lives, calling their country systemically racist but denigrating God and the Bill of Rights.

In recent years before President Trump entered the political arena, when the Republican Party was led by the likes of John McCain and Mitt Romney, Republicans were more concerned about being nice than winning these fights. They were perfectly content to lose nobly and seemed to take pride in it.

Which is fine, until America becomes unrecognizable. The GOP needs to stand up for its vision of hope and opportunity and not submit to the machine quietly. This means channeling President Trump’s energy as a fighter. If this doesn’t happen, then those on the left will just continue using their levers of power to entrench their agenda until it’s irreversible, regardless of who is in elected office.

To understand what’s happening in our country now and how to stand up to the radical, far-left machine, I encourage you to listen to this week’s episode of my podcast, “Newt’s World.” I answer the questions that are on Americans’ minds these days and discuss the path forward from here.

But all of it will be for nothing if Republicans and conservatives don’t maintain the fighting spirit that President Trump instilled in them.

