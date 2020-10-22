Tomi Lahren on final presidential debate: Time for Joe Biden to 'face the music'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren and country music star John Rich appeared on "Fox & Friends" to preview the final presidential debate that will take place Thursday night.

“I expect President Trump to call Biden to the carpet,” Lahren said.

“And as I have been saying all week, this is Music City. It is time for Joe Biden to face the music and we know that Donald Trump is going to hold him accountable whether the moderator will or not, that remains to be seen. But, if I know one thing, is that President Trump will get in what he needs to get in. They can mute his mic, but, I don’t think they can ever really mute the Donald,” Lahren said.

JOHN RICH TELLS TOMI LAHREN WHY THERE IS 'PUSH TO GET GOD OUT OF THE CONVERSATION'

Rich recently opened up about faith, freedom, and more at his Nashville home in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "No Interruption with Tomi Lahren."

The "Earth to God" singer told Lahren that he wrote the hit song after thinking about how the whole world is dealing with the same problem of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that "man cannot fix man's problems, but God can and he's still out there."

Rich, the host of Fox Nation's "The Pursuit!" also says that God is not a Democrat or Republican, but many don't want to acknowledge that.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are preparing to face off for the second and final debate on Thursday night in Tennessee with the presidential election just 12 days away.

Like the first debate, each candidate will be allotted two minutes of speaking time to answer the moderator's questions; but under a new plan announced Monday by the Commission on Presidential Debates, during that portion of the debate, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted.

Fox Nation's debate watch party will stream live from the Redneck Riviera Bar hosted by Lahren, Rich, and Fox News' Pete Hegseth at 8:30 p.m. EST.

“This is called the 'heroes bar' right behind us. If you’re a veteran or active duty or a first responder, we roll out the red carpet. We’ve got patches and coins from people all over the United States. So, this is the perfect place for people to gather and watch this debate tonight,” Rich told “Fox & Friends,” sitting beside Lahren inside of Redneck Riviera Bar in Nashville, Tenn.

Fox News' Megan Henney and Caleb Parke contributed to this report.

To watch the latest episode of "No Interruption with Tomi Lahren" talking to John Rich go to Fox Nation and sign up today.