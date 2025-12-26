Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Tiny Pacific nation to take up to 75 deportees as Trump administration accelerates mass removals

Palau will accept up to 75 deportees in exchange for $7.5M as nation of 18,000 cites labor shortages

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Trump administration urges more illegal immigrants to self-deport as year comes to a close Video

Trump administration urges more illegal immigrants to self-deport as year comes to a close

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera joins ‘America Reports’ to report on the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Palau has struck a deal with the U.S. to accept up to 75 deportees from the U.S. in exchange for $7.5 million in foreign aid.

The agreement will allow "third-country nationals" who have never been charged with a crime to live and work in the Pacific nation, which has a population of about 18,000 people, according to Wednesday announcements from President Surangel Whipps Jr.’s office and the U.S. Embassy in Koror.

"The United States deeply appreciates Palau’s cooperation in enforcing U.S. immigration laws, which remains a top priority for the Trump Administration," the U.S. Embassy in Koror said in a statement. "In this regard, the United States granted $7.5 million to address the needs of relevant Palau public services."

HOW A TINY AFRICAN ABSOLUTE MONARCHY CAN PLAY A ‘VITAL ROLE’ IN US NATIONAL SECURITY: EXPERT

Palau

An aerial view of Palau on Oct. 6, 2015. (iStock)

The agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding, with Palau citing labor shortages as a key motivation.

"Palau and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing up to 75 third country nationals, who have never been charged with a crime, to live and work in Palau, helping address local labor shortages in needed occupations," Whipps Jr.’s office said in a statement.

EXCLUSIVE: 17,500 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED UNDER LAKEN RILEY ACT IN TRUMP’S SECOND TERM

Donald Trump arrives at North Carolina rally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event on Dec.19, 2025, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration will also provide $6 million to support Palau’s struggling civil service pension plan system and $2 million for new law enforcement initiatives, according to Whipps Jr.’s office.

Palau — a former filming location for the long-running reality TV series "Survivor" — has long been a recipient of U.S. support and relies heavily on foreign aid, according to The New York Post.

CROCKETT ACCUSES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OF DISHONESTY OVER BORDER ENCOUNTER NUMBERS

SURVIVOR: PALAU

Castaways from The Ulong Tribe, James Willson, Ibreham Rahman, Bobby Jon Drinkard and Stephanie LaGrossa during the third episode of Survivor: Palau on the CBS Television Network.   (Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

Under a deal brokered during the Biden administration, Washington committed $889 million in aid over 20 years, according to the State Department.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Trump administration ramps up mass deportations, many countries have agreed to take illegal immigrants, including Uganda, Rwanda, Eswatini, South Sudan, Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue