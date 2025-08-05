Trump admin strikes new deportation deal with Rwanda to get illegal aliens off American soil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rwanda has agreed to take in illegal immigrants deported from the United States amid the Trump administration's plans to send deportees to third countries.

Under the agreement, the country will take up to 250 deportees from the U.S., with "the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement," Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press.

DHS ANNOUNCES 'THIRD COUNTRY DEPORTATION FLIGHT' LANDED IN SOUTHERN AFRICA'S ESWATINI

Rwanda would be the third country to take in illegal immigrants from the U.S.

Last month, the Trump administration sent 13 men it described as dangerous criminals who were in the U.S. illegally to South Sudan and Eswatini in Africa after their native countries refused to take them back.

The U.S. has said it is seeking more agreements with African nations.

"The United States is constantly engaged in diplomatic conversations with foreign nations who are willing to assist us in removing the illegal aliens that Joe Biden allowed to infiltrate American communities," a White House official told Fox News Digital.

EUROPEAN NATION AGREES TO 'TEMPORARILY' HOST DEPORTED IMMIGRANTS FROM US AMID TRUMP PUSH

In addition to Rwanda, the U.S. has also deported hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador.

In early July, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing it to deport certain migrants to countries other than their homeland.

In 2022, Rwanda struck a deal with the United Kingdom to accept migrants who arrived there to claim asylum. The deal was scrapped once Britain's Labour government took over.

Criticis of the deal voiced concerns regarding Rwanda's human rights record and the possible dangers for refugees.

In addition, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the deal was unlawful because Rwanda was not a safe third country for migrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.