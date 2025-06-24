Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran with profanity for breaking ceasefire

Former president vows to 'see if I can stop it' as missile exchanges continue despite ceasefire

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Israel accuses Iran of violating ceasefire agreement as Trump leaves for NATO summit Video

Israel accuses Iran of violating ceasefire agreement as Trump leaves for NATO summit

Former deputy national security advisor Victoria Coates joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. 

President Donald Trump expressed deep frustration with both Israel and Iran on Tuesday, saying the two countries "don't know what the **** they're doing."

Trump made the comments while departing from the White House for a NATO summit Tuesday morning. Both Israel and Iran fired missiles at one another following the imposition of a ceasefire on Monday night.

"I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning," Trump said.

He continued, "We basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don't know what the **** they're doing." 

"I’m gonna see if I can stop it," he added. 

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HISTORIC IRAN AND ISRAEL CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT TO END '12 DAY WAR'

Donald Trump at the White House

Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran with profanity for breaking ceasefire. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after boarding Marine One.

