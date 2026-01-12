Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Thune warns DOJ's probe of Fed Chair Powell 'better be real' and 'serious' amid political backlash

Thune says criminal investigation into Powell must be legitimate, pushes for independent Fed

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Former Trump impeachment attorney on Powell probe: ‘How can anyone be against an investigation?’ Video

Former Trump impeachment attorney on Powell probe: ‘How can anyone be against an investigation?’

Panelists Byron York and David Schoen discuss the investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., warned that the allegations against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell must be legitimate, and not politically influenced, as bipartisan unease over the criminal probe continues to ripple through the Senate. 

"I haven't seen the case or whatever the allegations or charges are," Thune said. "But I would say they better be — they better be real and they better be serious."

Thune’s comments followed a wave of bipartisan anger over the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) criminal probe into Powell, with Senate Republicans threatening to block any of President Donald Trump’s future Fed nominees until the issue was resolved. 

SENATE ADVANCES $174B PACKAGE AS MINNESOTA ICE SHOOTING FUELS DHS FUNDING FIGHT

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., warned that the allegations against Powell "better be real and they better be serious," as bipartisan outrage rippled through the Senate. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., vowed to "oppose the confirmation of any nominee for the Fed — including the upcoming Fed chair vacancy," shortly after the news of the probe into Powell broke.

He was later backed up by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who said after speaking with the central bank chief that "it’s clear the administration’s investigation is nothing more than an attempt at coercion," and she threatened a congressional investigation into the DOJ. 

When asked about Tillis’ position, Thune said that people would "react to this differently," but reiterated that without knowing the full breadth of the investigation, it was hard to jump to conclusions. 

"But as I've said earlier, I think it's really important that it can resolve quickly and that there not be any appearance of political interference with the Fed or its activities," he said.

POWELL REVEALS WHAT IT WOULD TAKE TO STEP DOWN FROM THE FED AS PRESSURE MOUNTS

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., vowed to "oppose the confirmation of any nominee for the Fed — including the upcoming Fed chair vacancy," shortly after the news of the probe into Powell broke. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Powell contended that the investigation was not related to testimony he gave before the Senate Banking Committee last year regarding the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., but rather a consequence of the Federal Reserve "setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president." 

Thune also acknowledged that Tillis’ hold on Fed nominees would make things difficult moving forward as the investigation plays out, given that Powell’s term atop the central bank expires in May. 

REPUBLICAN SENATOR VOWS TO BLOCK TRUMP FED NOMINEE OVER POWELL INVESTIGATION

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a press conference at the Federal Reserve headquarters

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He said that it would be good to ensure continuity at the Fed, and "that the central bank maintains its independence." 

"I mean, they've got a couple of key missions when it comes to the economy, particularly dealing with inflation, which obviously is impacted by interest rate policy," Thune said. "And so I want to see them operate in an independent way, free of politics."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., railed against the investigation and called the allegations fueling it "clearly bogus." 

"Anyone with two eyes and half a brain knows exactly what this criminal probe represents: a brazen attempt by Donald Trump to cannibalize the Fed's independence," he said.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue