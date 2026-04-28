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West Virginia

Thousands of Appalachian voters flip from Democrat to Republican, narrowing registration lead

More than 20,000 unaffiliated voters also moved to the GOP ahead of the state's May 12 primary election

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A wave of party switching in West Virginia is reshaping the state’s political landscape, with tens of thousands of voters — including more than 16,000 Democrats — registering as Republicans since early 2024, according to new data released by the secretary of state.

West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner reported that 68,235 voters have changed party affiliation since Jan. 31, 2024, signaling a significant shift ahead of the state’s May 12 primary election.

Among the biggest changes, 16,910 voters switched from Democrat to Republican, while another 20,003 unaffiliated voters also moved to the GOP, according to the data.

At the same time, 12,299 Democrats left their party to become unaffiliated, and 7,559 Republicans also dropped their party affiliation, suggesting a broader reshuffling among voters across the state.

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Voters entering the Tridelphia Middle School polling place in Wheeling, West Virginia

Voters head into the polls outside the Tridelphia Middle School polling place in Wheeling, W.Va., on May 8, 2018, during the West Virginia spring primaries. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Smaller shifts included 5,211 voters moving from unaffiliated to Democrat and 2,399 switching from Republican to Democrat.

As of April 23, the data Warner shared shows 519,756 registered Republicans, 327,089 registered Democrats and 301,933 independents. The latter two add up to about 620,000 people, outnumbering registered Republicans.

The changes come as West Virginia prepares for its upcoming primary, with more than 1.19 million registered voters currently eligible to participate. Officials said that number will be finalized ahead of the April 28 deadline for updating voter rolls.

Early in-person voting begins April 29 and runs through May 9.

West Virginia State Capitol building beside Kanawha River

The West Virginia State Capitol building stands beside the Kanawha River in Charleston, W.Va. (Joseph Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group)

The recent shifts in party affiliation have drawn attention as West Virginia continues to evolve politically, with voter registration trends reflecting changing allegiances across the state.

Del. Josh Holstein, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and chairman of the state Republican Party, told the Herald-Dispatch that the increase in West Virginians joining the Republican Party is likely due to the upcoming primary being a closed election, meaning only registered Republicans will be able to vote in the competitive Republican primary. Conversely, only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary.

"This huge uptick in the last couple of months is certainly tied to the primary being closed," Holstein said. "So I think it’s why a lot of those folks said, 'Hey, I'll just register Republican.'"

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Del. Mike Pushkin, chairman of the state Democratic Party, said in a statement obtained by the outlet that the data shows a broad change across the state, not a one-way shift in any direction.

Voting booths set up inside Hermosa Beach City Hall

Voting booths are set up during a primary election. (iStock)

"Thousands of West Virginians are stepping away from party labels entirely, which reflects a broader frustration with politics as usual," Pushkin wrote. "While Republicans have gained some voters, they are also losing thousands to ‘No Party,’ and many voters who re-engage are continuing to choose Democrats."

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Pushkin added that "none of this is particularly surprising," noting that the data includes 2024, when President Donald Trump was running for re-election — and won every county in the state.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Holstein and Pushkin for comment but did not immediately hear back.

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