'Things need to change': Senate Democrats sharpen criticism of Israel as humanitarian concerns grow

Senate Democrats have undergone a steady tonal shift on Israel, with a recent vote to block arms sales to the Jewish State giving a glimpse at the evolution on the Hill.

More Democrats in the upper chamber than ever before voted alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to halt the $675 million sale of thousands of bombs and guidance kits for the bombs and to block the sale of automatic rifles to Israel.

Sanders' push ultimately failed late last month, but over half of all Senate Democrats voted alongside him, with many voting with him for the first time. Meanwhile, all Senate Republicans voted against them.

"The tide is turning," Sanders, who routinely caucuses with Democrats, said in a statement. "The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza. The Democrats are moving forward on this issue, and I look forward to Republican support in the near future."

Getting Republicans on board for future attempts, as Sanders hoped would happen, is a stretch at best.

"Republicans stand with Israel," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch, R-Idaho, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Senator Sanders' resolution to block arms sales would have reinstated the failed policies of the Biden administration and would abandon America’s closest ally in the Middle East," he continued. "We can’t afford to go back there."

But the change within the Democratic caucus was likely spurred by the release of photos of starving children in the Gaza Strip, which earned shocked reactions from both lawmakers and President Donald Trump.

Many Democrats have pinned the blame on Israel and argued that the Jewish state has put a chokehold on aid that is meant for civilians in Gaza, while Republicans contend that the terrorist organization Hamas is stealing the food.

"What's going on is unacceptable, and Israel has the power to fix it," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, told Fox News Digital.

Like Sanders, King typically caucuses with Senate Democrats. But unlike his fellow Independent colleague, he has routinely stood firm in his support of Israel. But the photos and reports of widespread malnutrition prompted him to vote to block arms sales.

"Israel's the one that's not letting the aid get in," he said. "The humanitarian response is entirely within Israel's hands, and they've been blocking, slowing, starting and stopping, to the point where I just could no longer stand silent."

And like King, Sen. Jean Shaheen, the top ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, changed course and voted in favor of blocking arms sales out of concern that food aid was not making its way to Palestinians.

"I think it's important to send the message to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his government that things need to change," the New Hampshire Democrat said in an interview with PBS Newshour.

But Republicans charged that it was not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fault that food aid was not making its way into Gaza, and instead believed that it was Hamas stealing the food.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said that Israel wants to make sure that the food aid actually makes it to civilians in Hamas.

"Israel and the US have cut out, cut off most of Hamas’ cash flow," Kennedy said. "And a lot of their cash flows depends on stealing the food and selling it, sometimes to their own people, absorbing the prices."

And not every Senate Democrat is on the same page when it comes to their position on the Jewish State.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has routinely slammed Democrats for criticizing Israel, and believed that his party was moving further away from his position.

"What I really fundamentally believe, there's been a wholesale shift, even within my party, to blame Israel for the situations and the circumstances overall," Fetterman told Fox News Digital. "And I don't really understand. It's like we've seen the same pictures and, of course, what's happened in Gaza is devastating."

"But so, for me, I blame Hamas and Iran," he continued. "And I don't know why there's not like a collective global outrage."