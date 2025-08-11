Top House Republican says Trump 'rightly' took over DC police, demands Bowser, others testify on crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House panel demanded a slate of Washington, D.C., officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, testify on crime in the district just hours after President Donald Trump announced federal intervention in the city.

The House Oversight Committee announced Monday that it would call in Bowser, Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Washington, D.C., Council Chair Phil Mendelson to testify before the Republican-led panel.

TRUMP ACTIVATES NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO ADDRESS ‘TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL’ CRIME IN WASHINGTON

News of the hearing, which is expected to be held in September when lawmakers return from their month-long break from Washington, comes after Trump announced that he would place the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploy the National Guard in the district.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., lauded the president for "rightly using executive power to take bold and necessary action to crack down on crime and restore law and order in Washington, D.C."

"Protecting all Americans and tackling crime are core conservative policy priorities, and today’s actions by the Trump administration mark another promise kept," Comer said in a statement.

However, crime in the district is on the decline. Violent crime is down 26% this year, compared to the same timeframe in 2024, according to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. Assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 20%, and homicides are down by 12%.

TRUMP IS THREATENING TO 'FEDERALIZE' DC WITH NATIONAL GUARD AND MORE. HERE'S HOW THAT COULD PLAY OUT

Fox News Digital reached out to Bowser, Mendelson and Schwalb for comment.

Hours earlier, Trump declared a public safety emergency in the District and invoked a portion of the D.C. Home Rule Act – which granted Washington, D.C., more independence from Congress – allowing him to seize control of the local police for up to 48 hours.

"Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of violent youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people, and we’re not going to let it happen anymore," Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

TRUMP TO HOLD NEWS CONFERENCE ON DC CRIME AFTER FEDERAL AGENTS HIT STREETS

However, in order to go beyond the 48-hour mark, the president needs approval from the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — the two panels that have oversight of Washington, D.C.

Trump can take over the district’s police force for up to 30 days if he sends a special notice to the panels, but beyond that would require a joint resolution from the House and Senate extending the takeover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital that the White House notified the panel of its intent to go beyond the 48-hour window.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Senate Homeland Security Committee for comment but did not immediately hear back.