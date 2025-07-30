Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Bernie Sanders to force Senate vote on blocking arms sales to Israel

'US taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government,' Sanders said

By Alex Miller Fox News
Gaza hunger crisis deepens as UN and Israel remain divided over aid distribution Video

Gaza hunger crisis deepens as UN and Israel remain divided over aid distribution

Trey Yingst, Fox News chief foreign correspondent, reports on the hunger crisis in Gaza as the U.N. and Israel remain at odds over aid distribution.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans to force a vote on banning arms sales to Israel, a move that will prove to be a test for Senate Democrats whose position on the Jewish state has shifted in recent weeks.

Sanders, an independent who routinely caucuses with Senate Democrats, announced he would force a vote on a pair of resolutions to block the $675 million sale of thousands of bombs and guidance kits for the bombs and to halt the sale of "tens of thousands" of automatic rifles to Israel.

"U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government," Sanders said in a statement. "Enough is enough."

WATCH: BERNIE SANDERS REACTS TO TRUMP'S IRAN STRIKES IN REAL TIME AT 'FIGHTING OLIGARCHY' RALLY

Left: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Right: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Sanders has pushed to block arms sales or military aid to the Jewish state. Since December 2023, just months after the conflict between Israel and Hamas began, the lawmaker has either introduced or forced votes on resolutions five times, each intended to block military aid and billions of dollars in munitions and arms.

His latest attempt comes after photos revealed starving children in Gaza, which he squarely blamed on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

WATCH: DEM SENATORS BLAME TRUMP FOR IRAN CRISIS AS GOP URGES HIM TO STAND FIRM WITH ISRAEL

Trump in the Oval Office with a serious face

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House July 16, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"The time is long overdue for Congress to use the leverage we have — tens of billions in arms and military aid — to demand that Israel end these atrocities," he said.

The vote, expected late Thursday, comes as Senate Democrats have undergone a tonal shift on Israel since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas executed a brutal attack on Israeli soil.

Sanders' last attempt earlier this year that sought to block over $8 billion in arms sales, saw 15 Senate Democrats vote for it, while all Senate Republicans voted against it. Though the resolutions are likely to fail as his previous attempts have, more Democrats are expected to vote alongside him. 

ISRAELI OFFICIALS OBJECT TO EXPECTED UN SECURITY COUNCIL CEASEFIRE RESOLUTION

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso

Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., right, speaks as Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 22, 2025, in Washington. (Getty Images/Alex Wong)

Earlier this week, 40 Senate Democrats wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and called on the administration to push for "a large-scale expansion of humanitarian assistance and services throughout the Gaza Strip."

Senate Republicans have largely blamed the reported conditions in Gaza on Hamas, with some calling for more food aid making its way into the Gaza Strip. President Donald Trump vowed that more food centers, administered by Israel, would be coming.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he shared Trump’s view and that there was a desire to "meet that need and alleviate that pain."

"But you got to understand, too, that when you got a terrorist group like Hamas operating in that region, they intercept and divert a lot of that food aid that's going in there," he said. "That's the challenge that the Israelis have. That’s the challenge that we have and other nations around the world." 

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

