Texas AG says woman arrested for dumpster fire behind office, slams media over 'reckless speculation'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton criticized the media and other public figures over coverage of the incident

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Suspect arrested in connection with dumpster fire set outside Texas Attorney General’s office Video

Suspect arrested in connection with dumpster fire set outside Texas Attorney General’s office

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said a 42-year-old woman was taken into custody.

The Texas Attorney General's Office said a 42-year-old woman was arrested in connection with unintentionally setting fire to a dumpster outside its office.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton also assailed the local media who he said "misled the public about the nature of this crime."

In a tweet, Paxton's office said the unidentified woman was seen Wednesday discarding what appeared to be a lit cigarette into a dumpster behind the building in Austin. 

Texas AG dumpster fire

Security footage captured a dumpster fire behind the building that houses the Texas Attorney General's office. Authorities determined the blaze was set unintentionally.  (Texas Attorney General's Office)

The Texas Department of Public Safety questioned the woman and determined the fire was unintentional, Paxton said. She was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $25,000 but less than $30,000. 

PHILADELPHIA POLICE FIND '18-INCH' PIPE BOMB BEHIND CATHOLIC CHURCH

Surveillance footage released by Paxton's office shows flames coming from the dumpster before the blaze was eventually extinguished.  

Ken Paxton speaks to crowd

A woman unintentionally set fire to a dumpster outside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office. Paxton criticized media coverage of the incident. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

While the fire was determined not to have been set on purpose, Paxton criticized media coverage of the incident. 

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible and reckless speculation by journalists and other public figures," he said. "I have no doubt that those with a responsibility for informing the public of the truth will issue retractions and apologize for spreading false disinformation about this incident."

TEXAS AG PAXTON CALLS ON STATE HOUSE SPEAKER DADE PHELAN TO RESIGN AFTER ‘APPARENT INTOXICATION’

The dumpster fire happened just hours after Paxton was accused of several serious crimes. Paxton was ordered to preserve related documents and evidence.

Local media shared video of the fire, and it went viral on Twitter. Users then speculated as to why a large trash dumpster was set on fire outside of a state agency.

Texas AG Ken Paxton speaking in DC

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on November 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A Republican-led investigation has accused Paxton of trying to hide an affair, misusing his office to help a donor, skirting protocols and building a culture of fear and retaliation in his office.

So far, the investigating committee has not laid out next steps or said whether a recommendation to impeach or censure Paxton is possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

