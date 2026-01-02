Redistricting battles brewing across the country as parties compete for power ahead of 2026 midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of the rapidly approaching 2026 midterms, Republicans and Democrats in states across the country are engaged in heated redistricting battles. What started with Texas' effort to redraw its congressional map earlier in 2025 has led to other states, including California and Missouri, to do the same.

Now, redistricting battles are shaping up in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland and Virginia.

Florida

Florida Republicans are engaged in a fight over the creation of a House map that has the potential to net the GOP several seats, The Hill reported. Currently, Republicans hold 20 of Florida's 28 congressional districts.

Despite the fact that a Florida House redistricting panel has already met twice to begin the process, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and state Senate Republican leadership appear to be interested in holding off on the discussion until a special session in spring. However, some fear that this could be too late, as April 20 is the deadline for federal candidates to qualify and file paperwork.

Florida Republicans are also facing challenges because of language in the state's constitution that puts tight restrictions on gerrymandering, NBC News noted.

INDIANA SENATE REPUBLICANS REJECT TRUMP-BACKED REDISTRICTING PUSH, DECLINE TO MEET IN DECEMBER

Illinois

Democrats could possibly pick up more seats in Illinois, but the move has gained little ground. Black lawmakers have expressed concerns that a new map could undermine minority representation, according to NBC News.

Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., said his state could be forced to respond if neighboring Indiana were to move forward with its own redistricting effort. However, he later applauded Indiana when it rejected a new map.

"Our neighbors in Indiana have stood up to Trump's threats and political pressure, instead choosing to do what's right for their constituents and our democracy," Pritzker wrote on X. "Illinois will remain vigilant against his map rigging — our efforts to respond and stop his campaign are being heard."

After Indiana rejected their map, Illinois state Sen. Willie Preston, D, urged Pritzker to drop the idea, The Hill reported, noting that others have suggested that the Prairie State is still mulling the move.

Jon Maxson, a spokesperson for Illinois House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch, told The Hill in an email that "all options remain on the table in Illinois."

Illinois faces a larger issue, as the November candidate filing deadline has already passed.

TRUMP’S REDISTRICTING PUSH GAINS STEAM IN ANOTHER KEY STATE: 'WE WILL STAND WITH THE PRESIDENT'

Kansas

Kansas is the other major redistricting target for Republicans.

GOP lawmakers in the Sunflower State have said that they would discuss redrawing the map when they reconvene this month. However, just last year, lawmakers tried but failed to bring the issue forward.

Kansas Republicans need two-thirds support in the Legislature to hold a special session to address the map. While State House members didn't have enough support for the issue, Republicans were able to secure enough signatures in the state Senate, The Hill reported. Additionally, they will need to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly recently told the Kansas Reflector that she would be "surprised if they even really bring it up."

"I don't think a lot has changed in terms of where legislators stand on the issue," she added.

In November, Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson (R), who’s running for Kansas governor, claimed in a statement that "California Democrats are working overtime to silence Republicans and steal the House majority."

"Even Governor Laura Kelly admitted that there’s a bigger risk in doing nothing. On that, we agree. States across America are standing up, and Kansas will be part of that fight," he added.

SCOTUS ALLOWS TEXAS TO USE TRUMP-PUSHED REDRAWN CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING MAP FAVORING REPUBLICANS

Maryland

Maryland Democrats have resisted pressure to redraw maps. In November, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, formed a redistricting commission to explore the issue despite a lack of appetite for the move within his own party. The commission voted in secret to move forward with the plan, to the dismay of Democrat critics.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat, has been a vocal opponent of redistricting.

"The overwhelming majority do not want a new congressional map," Ferguson said in a statement, according to The Hill. "They want their government focused on fostering growth, affordability, and real protections against this lawless federal Administration."

The commission is asking the public about congressional map proposals ahead of the state's Feb. 24 candidate filing deadline.

Virginia

In late October, just before the state's gubernatorial election, Virginia Democratic lawmakers took a major first step in a complex political maneuver aimed at redrawing the state's congressional map.

Democrats were able to pass an amendment to the state's Constitution to allow lawmakers to temporarily redistrict mid-decade by 2030, The Hill noted. The amendment will need to be passed again in the spring or summer before voters can have their say. The lawmakers now have the help of additional Democrats in the state's Legislature following the November 2025 elections.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our congressional delegation is 6-5 — six Democrats, five Republicans. Ten-1 is not out of the realm," Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said in early December, according to NBC News.

If voters approve of the referendum, lawmakers would be able to pass a new map ahead of the 2026 midterms. The Hill noted that Republicans are highly likely to challenge a new map in court.