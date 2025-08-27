Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

NAACP accuses Texas of 'racially motivated' redistricting move in new lawsuit

Civil rights group targets Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's map that would eliminate five Democratic congressional seats

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Texas Republicans' new congressional map heads to Abbott's desk for signature Video

Texas Republicans' new congressional map heads to Abbott's desk for signature

Fox News contributor James Freeman joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss Republicans' successful effort to pass a new congressional map, how California is responding and Kamala Harris' new book tour.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is suing Texas over its redistricting plan that would eliminate five Democratic congressional seats.

The NAACP filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing the new congressional map "was enacted with an impermissible and controlling discriminatory purpose on the basis of race." It names Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson as plaintiffs.

"It's quite obvious that Texas's effort to redistrict mid-decade, before next year's midterm elections, is racially motivated. The state's intent here is to reduce the members of Congress who represent Black communities, and that, in and of itself, is unconstitutional," NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the NAACP said it is also encouraging blue states to enact their own redistricting plans in an effort to offset the effects of the new Texas map.

NEWSOM SIGNS CALIFORNIA CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING BILLS, COUNTERING TRUMP-BACKED PUSH IN TEXAS

Greg Abbott of Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a lawsuit from the NAACP over his new redistricting plan. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"At this time, the NAACP is urging California, New York, and all other states to act immediately by redistricting and passing new, lawful, and constitutional electoral maps," the group wrote Tuesday. "We must counter Texas' unconstitutional move and ensure that if all else fails, Black Americans still have a voice in Congress."

Texas passed its new map on Saturday, pulling off the political victory despite weeks of Democrats breaking quorum, which included fleeing the state to avoid a redistricting vote.

ABBOTT SCORES BIG WIN IN REDISTRICTING BATTLE AS TEXAS DEMOCRATS' BLOCKADE COLLAPSES

Newsom declares redistricting special election to counter Texas Video

The Republican-controlled state Senate passed the redistricting map on Friday, just two days after clearing the GOP-held House by an 88-52 vote.

The move has kicked off a redistricting battle nationwide, however. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Democrats passed their own new map on Thursday, which creates five new districts that lean Democratic, jeopardizing the seats of Republicans.

Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom is countering Texas by pushing his own redistricting plan in California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That map will first face a Nov. 4 statewide vote before being adopted, however. That special election is expected to cost taxpayers some $230 million.

Newsom's office has responded to criticism around the cost by arguing, "There's no price tag for democracy."

Fox News' Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue