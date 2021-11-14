Cruz slams Dan Rather over Biden vaccine mandate take: 'fired for chronic lying'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz ripped Dan Rather over the former news anchor’s tweet lamenting a federal appeals court halting President Biden’s vaccine mandate, highlighting that Rather was "fired for chronic lying" in journalism.

"Hey. Let me fix that headline for you," Cruz said to Rather Saturday on Twitter. "‘Federal appeals court upholds the rule of law. Leftist news anchor who was fired for chronic lying laments that the Constitution remains in force.’"

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reaffirmed its decision to enact a stay on Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees.

Rather had initially tweeted a link to a Washington Post story on the ruling, headlined, "Federal appeals court halts Biden administration’s vaccine requirement, delivering policy a major blow."

"Hey. Let me fix that headline for you," Rather tweeted, accompanied by his proposed headline, "Federal appeals court halts important public health measure delivering the safety and welfare of the nation a major blow."

Rather, 90, was fired from CBS News after he questioned President George W. Bush’s military service in 2004, claiming the former president went AWOL during his time in the Texas Air National Guard. The Bush administration at the time hit back that the report was based on inauthentic documents. An investigation was launched and concluded the CBS report disregarded "fundamental journalistic principles," leading to Rather and multiple CBS executives getting fired.

Rather defended the segment in 2015, saying, "We reported a true story."

"We didn’t do it perfectly," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We made some mistakes of getting to the truth. But that didn’t change the truth of what we reported."

The appeals court upholding its decision comes as a victory for conservatives, who have called Biden’s mandate "unconstitutional" since Biden first announced the requirement in September.