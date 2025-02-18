Task force to expose 'federal secrets' on JFK assassination, Epstein, UFOs packed with GOP rebels

Seven House Republicans have been named to a new task force dedicated to weighing the declassification of some of the U.S.' most infamous "secrets."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., as expected, will lead the explosive panel – formally known as the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. It will operate under the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

The list, though short, signals House GOP leaders are letting the conference's conservative wing take the wheel on this investigation.

In addition to Luna, the task force will also include members of the often rebellious House Freedom Caucus such as Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

Also on the panel is Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has made headlines on several culture war issues over the last year.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who frequently collaborates with Luna on issues relating to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) in Congress, is on the panel as well, as is first-term Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

"Bad day to be a classified government secret," Mace wrote on X.

Burlison wrote on the site, "A Government cloaked in secrecy has been a tool for control."

Luna pledged to seek "truth and transparency" in a written statement announcing the task force last week.

She pledged to "give Americans the answers they deserve" on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jeffrey Epstein's client list, COVID-19, UAPs, and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Luna said when announcing the list of members, "We have assembled a team of dedicated leaders who have consistently fought for transparency and full disclosure."

"Our mission is simple: to ensure these documents are released swiftly and in their entirety, giving the American people the truth they deserve," Luna said.

Comer said of the list, "Ensuring government transparency for the American people is a core mission of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee."

"The Republicans on Rep. Luna’s task force are steadfast champions of transparency, and I am confident they will vigorously pursue and deliver the truth on critical issues," Comer said.