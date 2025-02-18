Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

Task force to expose 'federal secrets' on JFK assassination, Epstein, UFOs packed with GOP rebels

More than half of the GOP members are in the House Freedom Caucus

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
We're in the business of providing transparency to the American people, says Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Video

We're in the business of providing transparency to the American people, says Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., discuss President Donald Trump's executive order to declassify the JFK assassination files on 'Hannity.'

Seven House Republicans have been named to a new task force dedicated to weighing the declassification of some of the U.S.' most infamous "secrets."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., as expected, will lead the explosive panel – formally known as the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. It will operate under the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

The list, though short, signals House GOP leaders are letting the conference's conservative wing take the wheel on this investigation.

In addition to Luna, the task force will also include members of the often rebellious House Freedom Caucus such as Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

FBI UNCOVERS THOUSANDS OF UNDISCLOSED RECORDS CONNECTED TO JFK'S ASSASSINATION

House Republicans over the US Capitol

Seven House Republicans have been named to a task force on "federal secrets." (Fox News Digital/Getty/AP)

Also on the panel is Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has made headlines on several culture war issues over the last year.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who frequently collaborates with Luna on issues relating to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) in Congress, is on the panel as well, as is first-term Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

"Bad day to be a classified government secret," Mace wrote on X.

SCOOP: KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS DRAWS RED LINE ON HOUSE BUDGET PLAN

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace is part of the new federal secrets task force. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

Burlison wrote on the site, "A Government cloaked in secrecy has been a tool for control."

Luna pledged to seek "truth and transparency" in a written statement announcing the task force last week. 

She pledged to "give Americans the answers they deserve" on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jeffrey Epstein's client list, COVID-19, UAPs, and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Luna said when announcing the list of members, "We have assembled a team of dedicated leaders who have consistently fought for transparency and full disclosure."

james comer

The task force will answer to House Oversight and Accountability committee Chairman James Comer. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our mission is simple: to ensure these documents are released swiftly and in their entirety, giving the American people the truth they deserve," Luna said.

Comer said of the list, "Ensuring government transparency for the American people is a core mission of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee."

"The Republicans on Rep. Luna’s task force are steadfast champions of transparency, and I am confident they will vigorously pursue and deliver the truth on critical issues," Comer said.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics