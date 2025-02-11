Anna Paulina Luna to lead task force on declassification of JFK assassination records, Epstein client list

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., will lead a new task force focused on the declassification of federal secrets – including records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and other documents in the public interest, Fox News Digital has learned.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., appointed Luna to chair the "Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets."

Luna is expected to focus on examining the declassification of materials in the public interest, including the client list of Jeffrey Epstein, and files relating to Sept. 11, 2001, COVID-19 origins, UFOs and more.

Fox News Digital has learned that Comer and Luna are sending letters to necessary agencies to kick off the declassification investigations.

Sources told Fox News Digital that Comer and Luna sent letters to the State Department, Department of Energy and the CIA for documents relating to the origins of COVID-19; the National Security Agency and CIA for records relating to JFK, MLK and RFK assassinations; the Department of Defense and the CIA for 9/11 files; and to the Justice Department for documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

The creation of the task force comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling the director of national intelligence and other appropriate officials to present a plan for the full and complete release of all JFK assassination records within 15 days.

He also ordered that officials immediately review the records relating to RFK and MLK assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

"For too long, the federal government has kept information of public interest classified and the American people are demanding greater transparency. This secrecy has sowed distrust in our institutions," Comer told Fox News Digital, noting that the task force will "build on the Trump administration’s efforts to declassify records of national importance and ensure Americans get the answers they deserve."

"Rep. Luna is committed to shining a light on the truth and ending the era of secrecy," Comer said. "It’s time to let the sunlight in and finally provide answers the American public has long demanded."

Luna told Fox News Digital that the federal government "has been hiding information from Americans for decades."

"We have spent years seeking information on the assassinations of President Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, Reverend King, and other government secrets without success," Luna told Fox News Digital. "It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve, which is why I am honored to lead this bipartisan task force that seeks truth and transparency."

Luna told Fox News Digital that the task force will also investigate "UAPs/USOs, the Epstein client list, COVID-19 origins, and the 9/11 files."

"We will work alongside President Trump and his Cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people," she said. "From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency."

Sources said Luna’s task force is authorized for six months.

Fox News Digital is told that members of the task force will be announced in the coming weeks.