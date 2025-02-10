FBI uncovers thousands of undisclosed records connected to JFK's assassination

The FBI has uncovered thousands of records connected to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order to release the files.

Axios first reported that the FBI released 2,400 records tied to the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of Kennedy, which were not provided to the board that reviewed and disclosed the files.

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) submitted its plan to release the JFK files, it reportedly disclosed the existence of the records.

Fox News has confirmed with a person familiar with the records that the files were uncovered during the review.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.