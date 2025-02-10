Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

FBI uncovers thousands of undisclosed records connected to JFK's assassination

The discovery came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to release the JFK files

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Patrick Ward Fox News
Published
‘Transparency is good’ regarding releasing the JFK, RFK and MLK assassination records, says presidential historian Video

‘Transparency is good’ regarding releasing the JFK, RFK and MLK assassination records, says presidential historian

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley discusses President Donald Trump’s executive order to release records of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. on ‘The Story.’ 

The FBI has uncovered thousands of records connected to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order to release the files.

Axios first reported that the FBI released 2,400 records tied to the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of Kennedy, which were not provided to the board that reviewed and disclosed the files.

DEADLINE LOOMS FOR RELEASE OF JFK ASSASSINATION FILES

JFK assassination and Trump executive order

Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at declassifying government documents on the assassinations of President JFK, his brother and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. (Associated Press)

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) submitted its plan to release the JFK files, it reportedly disclosed the existence of the records.

Fox News has confirmed with a person familiar with the records that the files were uncovered during the review.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

