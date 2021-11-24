Supreme Court to review dispute over North Carolina voter ID law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court announced in a brief order Wednesday it will hear a case over whether Republicans lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene to defend the state's voter ID law from lawsuits.

Those Republican lawmakers say the state's Democratic Attorney General John Stein is not properly defending the law from legal challenges brought by the NAACP and other groups who claim it violates the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act.

High court oral arguments will be sometime next year, with a ruling expected by July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is Berger v. North Carolina Conference of the NAACP (21-248).