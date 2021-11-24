Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court to review dispute over North Carolina voter ID law

Republican lawmakers say the state's Democratic AG is not properly defending the law from legal challenges brought by the NAACP and other groups who claim it violates the Constitution

By Shannon Bream , Bill Mears | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court announced in a brief order Wednesday it will hear a case over whether Republicans lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene to defend the state's voter ID law from lawsuits.

Those Republican lawmakers say the state's Democratic Attorney General John Stein is not properly defending the law from legal challenges brought by the NAACP and other groups who claim it violates the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act.

A police officer maintains a watch during a demonstration by victims of gun violence in front of the Supreme Court as arguments begin in a major case on gun rights on Nov. 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

A police officer maintains a watch during a demonstration by victims of gun violence in front of the Supreme Court as arguments begin in a major case on gun rights on Nov. 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

High court oral arguments will be sometime next year, with a ruling expected by July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is Berger v. North Carolina Conference of the NAACP (21-248).

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream (weekdays 12-1AM/ET). She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court.  

More from Politics