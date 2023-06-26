Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court lifts pause on Louisiana redistricting case that could boost Black voting power

Louisiana's congressional maps may have violated the Voting Rights Act, according to lower courts

Associated Press
The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 23, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court lifted its pause on a Louisiana redistricting case that may boost voting power among the state's Black residents. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

About a third of Louisiana's residents are Black. More than one in four Alabamians are Black.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state's challenged map to be used in last year's elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year's congressional elections.

