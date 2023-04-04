Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Stormy Daniels gloats over Trump arraignment with X-rated tweet

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts after an investigation into alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Bret Baier: This arraignment is 'personal' for Trump Video

Bret Baier: This arraignment is 'personal' for Trump

Fox News host Bret Baier reflects on the arraignment of former President Trump on 'America Reports.'

Porn actress Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a Manhattan court on Tuesday with a vulgar tweet gloating over not being "under arrest."

"Y'all keep saying ‘c-- dumpster’ like it's a bad thing," Daniels tweeted. "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest." 

It's unclear to whom she was directing the tweet.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO GRAND JURY CHARGES DURING ARRAIGNMENT IN MANHATTAN COURT

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after a years-long investigation that involved hush money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which includes the $130,000 payment she received, as well as the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He pled not guilty during the arraignment before exiting the court and heading back to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home.

Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Donald Trump's arraignment with an X-rated tweet.

Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Donald Trump's arraignment with an X-rated tweet. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics