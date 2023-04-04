Trump awarded nearly $122K in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday was awarded nearly $122,000 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of hush money payment during the 2016 campaign.

The former president’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted that the 9th Circuit has awarded Donald Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Daniels.

The younger Trump said that amount was in addition to the roughly half a million that she already owes his father.

Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group shared a copy of the order, tweeting: "Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning."

Dhillon said her firm has collectively obtained more than $600,000 in attorney fee awards in the former president’s favor in the "meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels."

The award came hours after former President Trump pleaded not guilty in New City Court after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The charges, stemming from the hush money payment, came out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation.

The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed sexual encounters with Trump years before he got into politics. Trump has denied these allegations and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments and pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.