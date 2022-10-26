Stefanik vows to haul Cuomo in front of Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York vowed to haul disgraced former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in front of Congress over the nursing home deaths under his watch if the GOP retakes the House in the November midterm elections.

Stefanik made the pledge on Monday while speaking in front of a Rensselaer County nursing home that refused to abide by Cuomo’s 2020 order, saying House Republicans "will not hesitate to follow the facts wherever they lead and really uncover the important data, the decision-making process and the absolute corruption."

"When Republicans earn back the House, I will lead the charge for the federal investigation of Corrupt Andrew Cuomo's nursing home order that resulted in thousands of deaths on behalf of the victims and their families," Stefanik told Fox News Digital in a statement on Wednesday.

"The subpoenas are coming," Stefanik added.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told Fox News Digital that the "DOJ did two investigations and the Manhattan DA looked into this as well and nothing ever came of it" and accused Stefanik of weaponizing "people's pain" to score "political points."

"Weaponizing people’s pain for the sake of scoring political points is ghoulish enough, but I’m sure she has plenty of questions about Jeff Clark, the insurrectionist Trump put in charge of the politically suspect DOJ investigation into blue state nursing home policies before he was reassigned to help overturn the election," Azzopardi said.

Stefanik’s vow to bring Cuomo in front of Congress comes as Republicans push to win back control of the House through their "Commitment to America" policy package.

One of the top line items of the GOP’s plan is holding the government accountable , under which subpoenas of Cuomo would fall.

Cuomo infamously sent COVID-19-positive patients to nursing homes in the early days of the pandemic, seemingly resulting in the infections and deaths of many residents.

Investigations have been targeting Cuomo ever since, even after he resigned in disgrace from office over sexual harassment allegations levied against him by multiple women.

According to a March audit released by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Cuomo’s Health Department failed to account for 4,100 nursing home deaths and undercounted the coronavirus death toll in nursing homes by as much as 50% from April 2020 to February 2021.

Two months prior to the comptroller’s audit, Cuomo avoided charges by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after they closed the case, according to his attorney.

Cuomo resigned from office amid multiple scandals last year. Cuomo's spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller contributed reporting.