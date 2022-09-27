Republicans say why Commitment to America package has them excited: 'People care about the details'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital caught up with several House GOP lawmakers last week about their unveiling of the Commitment to America, the new policy package they hope to use to win over voters in this fall's midterm elections.

Republicans stressed the need to have concrete plans to show voters and highlighted what part of the package has them most excited.

"What excites me most about the Commitment to America is that we’re actually laying out a plan and showing the country if you give us a Republican majority, we’re actually going to show you what we’ll do to solve the problems the country’s facing," House minority whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Digital.

"Whether it’s inflation, high energy costs, an open border, crime in communities all across America, making sure parents can get involved in their kids’ education," Scalise continued. "These are the things I hear about when I go around the country, especially in swing districts."

"People care about the details of what kind of plans we would have if we were in the majority because they don’t like the far-left socialist agenda of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi," he added.

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York told Fox News Digital the Commitment to America "is what the American people have been yearning for."

"Democrats have no plan. House Republicans are excited to unveil our Commitment to America," Stefanik said. "Number one: an economy that’s strong, so immediately curbing inflation, immediately lowering the price of gas, energy, home heating, and utilities by ensuring we have American energy independence. Securing our supply chain so we have manufacturing right here in the USA."

Stefanik said "another important pillar" of the House GOP commitment "is a nation that’s safe" with "a secured southern border," hiring "200,000 more" local police officers to dampen crime, and "a future that is built upon freedom," including gun rights, freedom of speech, and "freedom when it comes to education" for one’s children.

Georgia Republican Rep. Austin Scott said that he was pumped about "several things" in the Commitment to America, one being "the process and actually putting legislation through the committee where people get to know what is actually being voted on."

"So right now, the Dems are doing these supersized pieces of legislation that nobody has any idea what’s in the bill, including those who are voting to pass it, until after it’s done," Scott said.

"And so, we’re going to change the process. We’re going to bring it through committee, we’re going to do a lot of simple things that make sense," he continued. "... We’re going to focus on border security, we’re going to focus on getting the budget back towards balance, and reducing inflation by stopping the unnecessary government spending."

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Ok., who is running for the Sooner State’s Senate seat, told Fox News Digital what he likes about the package is Republicans are "making a commitment."

"We’re telling the American people what we’re going to do," Mullin said. "We’re going to combat this Biden inflation. We’re going to bring back the actual wages that people have and not pay these taxes on inflation, because that’s what it is."

"We’re talking about securing America, and we do that by investing in our law enforcement and securing our borders," Mullin continued, adding the Commitment to America helps to strengthen the family by ensuring parents "are involved" in their kids’ schools.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said he is excited "to get America back on track" with the Commitment to America.

"This isn’t an ideological document, it isn’t the left versus right, it’s about returning to America’s core values and restoring power back to we the people instead of we the government," Arrington said.

"I think this is really West Texas common sense, if you think about it: we don’t want open border chaos, we don’t want rampant crime in the streets," Arrington continued. "We’ve got to stop the madness and the maddening spending that has given us inflation, which is a tax on every American, especially the regressive tax impact on working families."

Arrington said he is excited about the GOP’s new legislative "framework" that "reflects America’s core values" as well as the nation’s "common sense."

Arrington’s fellow Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores — who flipped a century-old blue seat red this year — told Fox News Digital she is most excited about "building an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, and also building a future for our children."

"I have accomplished the American Dream, and I want to make sure our children also accomplish the American Dream," Flores said.

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Ga., said she is most excited about her legislation, the Parents Bill of Rights.

"The Parents Bill of Rights is just common sense legislation that parents deserve a seat at the table when it comes to their child’s education," Letlow said. "Because these are our children, not the government’s, and we want parents to take back control over their child’s education."

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said that as he travels through his district and through other states, all he hears from Americans is "how frustrated they are, how unrepresented they feel by what’s happening in the country today."

"And so what I’m most excited about is the opportunity to paint a different vision, a different future for this country that truly recognizes and represents what America is asking for today," Graves said.

"That looks at the country and says, ‘how do we play our cards right to actually improve the lives of American families, helping to bring the cost of living down,’" the Louisiana Republican said. "I mean, today we’ve got one in every four Americans that have to decide among paying for food, medicine, or energy bills."

"I mean, this is crazy what’s happening," Graves continued, adding he’s excited about "a brighter future, one that truly plays on America’s strengths and brings us in a direction that allows America to maximize its resources and not in this direction that is weakening America and really is strengthening other countries."

Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina said he’s excited that House Republicans have "a great rebuttal" to the "stream" the country is headed into under Democrat leadership.

"We’re saying: here, this is the plan on how better to redirect this nation and return it to greatness," Murphy said.

The House GOP officially rolled out their Commitment to America in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, last week and outlines the House GOP plan to address issues like parental rights and the economy if they retake the House in November's midterm elections.

Democrats were quick to kick off their attacks on the GOP agenda, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling the Commitment to America an "extremist agenda."

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pushed back on Pelosi’s attack on the package in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying their plan will "actually put America on a new course."

"Because the Democrats have caused inflation, crime in our streets by defunding the police, runaway spending causing inflation," McCarthy said. "Going after American energy and making the price of gas, causing inflation. This is a plan to fix the problems the Democrats have created, and I think the American public should have an election based upon ideas."

"I think why she does that is she can’t run on the policies and the damage they’ve caused to America," the GOP leader continued. "And they have no plan to fix it."