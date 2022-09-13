Stefanik, Donalds will compete to be next House GOP conference chair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Representatives Elise Stefanik and Byron Donalds will compete to be House Republican conference chair after the midterms as Republicans scope out plans for a potential House majority.

Stefanik, R-N.Y., the current conference chair, announced Tuesday she would again seek that position. She first took on the role after Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., because of her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

"For the next 56 days, I'm laser-focused on working to ensure we earn a historic Republican majority," Stefanik said in a statement Tuesdsay.

"I am proud to have unified the entire Republican Conference around our country in crisis message and shattered fundraising records as House GOP Conference Chair raising over $10M for candidates and committees this cycle."

BIDEN DESERVES 'DIFFICULT TWO YEARS' SINCE AMERICANS HAVE BEEN 'SUFFERING': REP. STEFANIK

Several other Republicans were quick to back Stefanik after her announcement. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who serves as her vice chair, was among them, as was Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.

Donalds, R-Fla., is a freshman who's gained notoriety through frequent media appearances. While he has not formally announced he'll run for the spot, his office confirmed to Fox News Digital that he will be a candidate to replace Stefanik.

YOUNGKIN SLAMS VA DEMS FOR 'DESPERATE' ATTACK ON HIS CAMPAIGNING FOR GOP MIDTERM CANDIDATES

Stefanik is the only woman serving in House Republican leadership. Donalds would become the only Black member of GOP leadership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conference chair race is one of several positions that could be up for grabs for the GOP in a post-midterm reshuffle. If Republicans take back the House, current Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., is expected to move to the majority leader post, which would open up the majority whip job.

Among the top candidates for the whip role are National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer, R-Minn., current Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind.