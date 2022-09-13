Expand / Collapse search
Biden deserves 'difficult two years' since Americans have been 'suffering': Rep. Stefanik

New York Republican called for accountability for the Democrats' failures on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
Rep. Stefanik says inflation is the top issue for voters: 'People are suffering'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the key issues Americans are facing ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., argued President Biden deserves a "difficult two years" because Americans have suffered under Democrats' "far-left" policies. Stefanik joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss how the Democrats' radical agenda has prompted American "suffering" amid various crises, including rampant inflation. 

DEMOCRATS MEDDLE IN ANOTHER KEY GOP PRIMARY BUT THIS TIME REPUBLICAN PAC SPEND BIG TO OFFSET THEIR EFFORT

ELISE STEFANIK: It's been a difficult two years for the American people because of Joe Biden. House Democrats and Senate Democrats, single party far left rule. I listed all the crises. The number one issue I hear from my constituents is the cost of goods, the inflation, whether it's the grocery store, whether it's utility costs. People are suffering. So, yeah, Joe Biden does deserve a difficult two years because the American people have suffered through these past two years. We want a government that's accountable. So these investigations, whether it's making sure that we hold these officials accountable for their failure to secure the southern border, for their failure to have, again, a government that's responsive to the needs of the American people. 

