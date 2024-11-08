Stefanik in contention for Trump administration job

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is in contention for a role in the new Trump administration, Fox News Digital is told.

Stefanik became the first congressional leader to back President-elect Trump’s third White House campaign when she endorsed him in November 2022.

She is now being discussed as a potential candidate for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, two people familiar with such discussions told Fox News Digital.

One said Stefanik was "high on the list" of potential candidates.

But for Stefanik and other House lawmakers in contention for Trump administration roles, their chances will depend heavily on where the majority falls in their chamber.

Republicans are bullish about keeping the House majority after victories in the Senate and White House on election night.

But the outcome will likely come down to a handful of close races in California, Arizona, Alaska and Oregon – and both sides anticipate the margin being close.

Replacing a House member, even one from a district that heavily favors one party or the other, generally takes at least several weeks. And Republican leaders have already signaled they would not want to waste any time in utilizing their majorities in Congress to forward Trump’s agenda.

It’s not immediately clear who else is in contention for the UN ambassador role.

Stefanik would have familiarity with foreign affairs as a senior member of the House permanent select committee on Intelligence and the House Armed Services Committee.

The New York Republican has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas.

She’s also one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, having headlined multiple "Women for Trump" rallies and other events for him on the campaign trail.

Stefanik announced to House colleagues on Thursday that she is running for her current leadership role as chair of the House GOP conference again.

Stefanik’s office did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Notably one of Trump’s prior UN ambassadors was Nikki Haley, who challenged the president-elect for the 2024 Republican nomination before dropping out and eventually endorsing him.

Fox News Digital was also told that another House member, retired Green Beret Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., is in consideration for a Trump administration role. Waltz is being looked at as a potential candidate for Defense Secretary, though Trump is also considering options from the private sector and others, Fox News Digital was told.

In addition to serving in the military before coming to Congress, Waltz was an advisor for Defense Secretaries Robert Gates and Donald Rumsfeld, and spent time in the private sector as CEO of defense contractor Metis Solutions.

He's currently on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees with Stefanik, in addition to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Waltz’s office did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital when asked for comment about the possible appointments, "President-Elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second Administration soon. Those decisions will be announced when they are made."