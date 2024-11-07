Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

Shutdown standoff looms in Congress' final weeks before Trump's return to White House

'The ideal scenario would be we get an agreement for the remainder of the fiscal year,' House Majority Leader Steve Scalise tells Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Rep optimistic GOP gets immigration bill through new Congress Video

Rep optimistic GOP gets immigration bill through new Congress

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., reacts to winning re-election and what he hopes Republicans will accomplish in the new Congress.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

EXCLUSIVE: The tumultuous two years of the 118th Congress are likely to be capped by one more standoff over government spending.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., signaled to Fox News Digital that it was unlikely Republicans will move to kick fiscal 2025 federal funding discussions into the new year.

But he reiterated vows that House Republicans would fight against rolling all 12 annual appropriations bills into one large "omnibus" package, setting up a possible showdown with Senate Democrats.

"The ideal scenario would be we get an agreement for the remainder of the fiscal year," Scalise said.

JOHNSON BLASTS DEM ACCUSATIONS HE VOWED TO END OBAMACARE AS 'DISHONEST'

Donald Trump and Steve Scalise

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise suggested he wants Congress to sort out fiscal 2025 funding before President-elect Trump comes to office so he can focus on current matters. (Getty Images)

He cited constraints on national security if Congress were to simply extend fiscal 2024 funding levels.

"When you think about defense funding, it costs us money to have short-term funding bills when you cannot do long-term procurement, to buy the kind of long-range defense systems that we need to compete with China," Scalise said. "China is not operating on short-term spending bills, neither should we."

Before recessing in September, House Republicans and Senate Democrats agreed to extend fiscal 2024 funding levels through what’s known as a continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a partial government shutdown at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

That bought congressional negotiators through Dec. 20 to hash out a deal.

At the time, several supporters of President-elect Donald Trump demanded that the CR run into the new year in the hopes a new Republican administration would take the reins, something opposed by senior GOP lawmakers and national security hawks.

HOUSE GOP LEADERS RIP ACTBLUE AFTER DEM FUNDRAISING GIANT HIT WITH SUBPOENA

Xi Jinping

Scalise cited concerns that a clean funding extension of last year's levels could put the U.S. behind China in new military technology. Pictured here is Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

If Republicans win the House in addition to the Senate and White House, Trump will have a say over how a GOP-controlled Congress handles spending in the fall next year. A number of House races remain undecided days after Tuesday's general election.

Scalise also cited several other priorities, like the border crisis and extending tax cuts, that will take up much of the beginning of Trump's term.

As for this year’s negotiations, however, both sides are still far apart.

House Republicans have accused Senate Democrats of slow-walking the process without having passed any of their own spending bills on the floor in a bid to force the GOP to swallow an end-of-year "omnibus" with excess spending and little transparency.

Democrats have in turn criticized House Republicans’ spending bills, several of which passed the House floor, as pushing draconian cuts and conservative policies deemed "non-starters."

SPEAKER JOHNSON RIPS ‘LACK OF LEADERSHIP’ IN BIDEN ADMIN'S HELENE RESPONSE

Chuck Schumer looks on at the United Center, on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet ruled out an omnibus this year. (Reuters/Cheney Orr)

"We have a lot of conversations to have with our members about the best approach," Scalise said. "When we had left, we had already passed over 70% of the government funding bills through the House, and the Senate hadn't passed any."

"We’re trying to get agreements on the individual bills. That's why the House did our job … hopefully we can start getting those agreements when we return."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about whether he anticipates an omnibus, which he has ushered through the Senate nearly every year he’s been majority leader, at the end of this year.

If an agreement is not reached by Dec. 20, the country could face a partial government shutdown just weeks before the new presidential administration.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics