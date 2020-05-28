State Department announces $3M reward for info on senior ISIS leader

The State Department Thursday announced a $3 million reward for any information on Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, a senior leader in the Islamic State (ISIS).

Ramadan, also known as Abu Bakr al-Gharib, is one of the group's leading propagandists.

“He is one of ISIS’s longest-serving senior media officials and oversees the group’s daily media operations, including the management of content from ISIS’s dispersed global network of supporters,” said a State Department spokesperson in Thursday’s statement.

Ramadan is known to have played a key role in the gruesome videos ISIS has become notorious for.

TWO ISIS 'REGIONAL' LEADERS KILLED DURING RAID IN SYRIA, COALITION SAYS

"He has overseen the planning, coordination and production of numerous propaganda videos, publications and online platforms that included brutal and cruel scenes of torture and mass execution of innocent civilians," the statement said.

Intelligence officials also believe he has played an important role in recruitment and radicalization through his propaganda operations.

ISIS extremists have enslaved non-Muslims, carried out mass killings, and beheaded and tortured people on camera as recruiting tactics.

HOW ISIS IS EXPLOITING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

U.S. Special Forces killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, but ISIS remains a threat in Syria and Iraq.

Security officials further believe that ISIS has been using the coronavirus as an excuse to up their attacks.

ISIS propaganda magazine Al-Naba, has reportedly told their fighters that Western nations will be deterred by the virus.

SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES' ADVISER WARNS ISIS MAY EXPLOIT PANDEMIC: 'MAYBE WE'RE NOT PAYING ENOUGH ATTENTION'

According to the International Crisis Group, the magazine’s March edition said, “Fear of this contagion has affected them more than the contagion itself.”

The group has expanded across the Middle East and throughout parts of northern Africa.

The State Department is relying on the Rewards for Justice program to help them obtain information about Ramadan and his whereabouts.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The program has reportedly assisted in preventing terrorist acts or finding those involved in terrorism, since 1984, and has paid over 100 people more than $150 million.

The Department of State could not be immediately reached for comment.