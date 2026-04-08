Spanberger ripped after taking credit for billions in investments secured under GOP predecessor: 'Pathetic'

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Virginia's Democratic Governor, Abigail Spanberger, took credit for billions in economic achievements secured under her GOP predecessor, earning her backlash from Republican leaders and their representatives running the state before she got there.

Spanberger touted signing legislation that authorized four separate investments from the aerospace, energy, and pharmaceutical industries earlier this week. The investments, according to a press release from Spanberger's office, would welcome 3,250 new jobs and $7.1 billion in business investment to the state.

"From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth," Spanberger said in her press release. "I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians."

However, Spanberger's signature was effectively just a formality, as the deals she touted were part of Youngkin's broader push to spur economic development as governor of Virginia, which included a record of $156 billion in total CEO commitments during his term. As he was exiting office, the former GOP governor garnered more than the previous six gubernatorial administrations combined, according to a press release from Youngkin's team.

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"She's trying to take credit for somebody else's work," former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares told Fox News Digital. "In grade school we call that cheating."

"The last three months have been nothing but horrible news for Virginians as Abigail Spanberger broke every single promise she made on the campaign trail and now has the lowest approval rating of any Virginia governor this century," added Youngkin spokesperson Justin Discigil. "Governor Youngkin is happy that Virginians are being reminded of some good news, even if it means Gov. Spanberger taking credit for the economic deals he secured for the Commonwealth."

Spanberger did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment on the matter.

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The four bills she signed, which with her signature authorized the awards, were announced during Youngkin's term as governor.

The first, HB 1531, allocates $537 million to aerospace company Avio USA and is expected to create over 1,500 jobs. The award, according to public reports at the time, was announced in December 2025. The next bill, HB 799, will allocate $457 million and is expected to create over 825 jobs. This award was announced by Youngkin in September 2025. HB 800, allocating over $2 billion to pharmacuetical manufacturer Eli Lilly and expected to create more than 450 jobs to manufacture the active ingredient in major cancer, autoimmune and other advanced drugs, was announced in September 2025 as well. Meanwhile, rounding out the handful of investments touted by Spanberger this week was HB 1076, which invested $4 billion into pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and is expected to create around 500 jobs. That commitment was announced in October 2025.

"Attracting new businesses and jobs to Virginia is a core focus of my administration — and I’m proud of the hundreds of millions of dollars in investment we have already announced this year," Spanberger continued in her press release this week announcing the Virginia investments. "I look forward to continuing to work with legislators, local communities, and business leaders as we make clear that Virginia is the top state in the nation to grow or start a business."

In a background section of the press release, the announcement continues touting Spanberger's commitment to growing Virginia's economy.

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"My simple message for Abigail Spanberger is, to quote Elizabeth Warren, ‘You didn’t build that!’" Sean Kennedy, president of Virginians for Safe Communities, said. "Spanberger has to take credit for her Republican predecessor’s accomplishments bringing jobs to Virginia because her policies are actually raising taxes, killing jobs, and hiking energy costs. Spanberger has to play make believe that she is delivering on her affordability agenda to impress the 2028 Democratic Party kingmakers. I expect that Spanberger will nevertheless persist in her false claims."

Critics of Spanberger have questioned the moderate campaign message she campaigned on, as well as her economic strategy, which has included ushering in new taxes in the state despite campaigning on a message of affordability.

"Abigail Spanberger's first 100 days in office have been a disaster when it comes to economic development, argued Miyares, who lost to current Democratic Attorney General Jay Jones in November. Jones infamously called for the murder of his GOP rival, something that ultimately did not matter enough for voters as he and Spanberger came out victorious in November.

"Three pillars of a good business environment is a good tax environment, a good regulatory environment and an environment that – from a litigation perspective – is not anti-business. Spanberger has already indicated and done a rash of bills that will make Virginia less competitive. Virginia does not compete by itself, we compete with 49 other sates, and Spanberger seems hellbent to hurt us with her tax, regulatory and litigation."

Miyares added that he was aware of multiple Virginia businesses that former Governor Youngkin had recruited and were thinking about expanding in Virginia, but will no longer do so as a result of Spanberger's policies.

He also pointed out that Spanberger "does not believe in energy abundance" despite touting energy infrastructure investments this week. "I find it in some ways laughable and pathetic what she is attempting to do," Miyares said.

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"Abigail Spanberger inherited a $2.7 billion surplus and benefitted from hundreds of thousands of new jobs created under Republican leadership," the Virginia GOP added in February, in response to headlines about rising Virginia unemployment numbers. "Her and her Democrat allies are squandering it all in a matter of weeks while breaking every promise they made on ‘affordability.’"