Former Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin hints at political future, says he's 'chomping at the bit' after exit

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Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signaled his political career may not be over, telling Sean Hannity he still has "more to give" just under three months after leaving office.

"I have more to give. I just do. The one year of campaigning and the four years of running, so five years, went by in five seconds. It was amazing," Youngkin said on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

In the full episode, debuting Tuesday, Youngkin sat down with the Fox News host to discuss his time in office, as well as what things have been like since his term expired in January.

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"Every morning [when I was governor], I woke up literally bounding out of bed, ready to roll, and that was the most purposeful I've ever felt in my whole life."

Youngkin oversaw a range of conservative measures passed in the state, including a push to ensure age-appropriate curriculum in public schools.

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He also pushed for tax cuts, including efforts to reduce the state’s grocery tax, rolled back COVID-19 restrictions early in his tenure and emphasized tougher public safety policies.

His time in office concluded earlier this year, when Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger's administration succeeded his.

"I've been out of office for six weeks. I took [my wife] Suzanne on vacation, which she so deserved. She's been amazing. I think she's of the best first ladies in America," he said.

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"But six weeks has felt like six years... You're chomping at the bit."

While Youngkin stopped short of outlining specific plans for the future, his comments suggest he is keeping the door open to a return to public office.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.