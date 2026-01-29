Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Virginia Democrats seek dozens of new tax hikes, including on dog walking and dry cleaning

Gov Abigail Spanberger campaigned on making the state more affordable but the party now seeks taxes on services from dry cleaning to gun purchases

Virginia Democrats have introduced a host of new tax proposals that would tax a range of services, including dog walking and gym memberships despite running on a campaign to increase affordability. 

More than 50 proposals and new rules were introduced for the new legislative session, including additional local sales tax in all Virginia counties and cities, 7News reported.

The new proposed policies include:

  • dog walking and grooming tax
  • gun and ammunition tax
  • new income tax brackets
  • storage facility tax
  • dry cleaning tax
  • home repair tax
  • new personal property tax on electric leaf blowers and electric landscaping equipment

ELECTION REFLECTION: 'DEMOCRATS FLIPPED THE SCRIPT' ON AFFORDABILITY IN BALLOT BOX SHOWDOWNS

A delivery tax would apply to deliveries made by Amazon, Uber Eats, FedEx and UPS orders in northern Virginia. 

In 2025, Democrats picked up several seats in the House of Delegates, resulting in a large Democratic majority. The party also holds a majority in the state Senate. 

"Virginians should judge Democrats by their actions, not their campaign slogans," Republican state Senator Tara Durant told Fox News Digital. "And their actions speak for themselves—pushing dozens of new tax proposals that raise costs on hardworking families. Virginians deserve leadership that actually makes life more affordable, not more expensive."

Uber Eats bag

A bag with the logo of the food ordering platform "Uber Eats" hangs on an apartment door.  (Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to House Speaker Don Scott and State Senator Majority Leader Scott Surovell about the potential tax increases, asking how they would make Virginia more affordable, as well as what the additional tax revenue would be spent on. 

Newly sworn-in Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran on a platform of making Virginia more affordable. 

ECONOMIC ANXIETY KEYS DEM SWEEP IN HIGH-STAKES RACES AS LEFT LEVERAGES VOTER FRUSTRATION

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger gestures as she delivers inauguration speech

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger speaks during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.  (Steve Helber/AP)

After taking office earlier this month, she said the state will rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which will add a fee to monthly electric bills. 

Americans For Tax Reform, a group that advocates for lower taxes, criticized the proposals, saying state Democrats were seeking to do the opposite of neighboring states, which are trying to lower taxes. 

"It’s always a bad time to raise taxes, but it would be particularly foolish for Governor Spanberger and the Democrats who now control Richmond to do so at this time of heightened state tax competition," said ATR leader Grover Norquist. "Governors and lawmakers in other states aren’t just seeking to reduce income taxes and other levies, they’re pursuing full tax elimination in many state capitals."

"For individuals, families, and employers who wish to avoid the hostile tax policies pursued by Democrats in Richmond, they have plenty of options close by," he added. 

State Capitol of Virginia is seen.

The Virginia State Capitol is seen in Richmond. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Spanberger, the Virginia Republican Party, as well as Scott and Surovell.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

