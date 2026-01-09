Soros-backed Dem reveals he and coalition of anti-Trump AGs met 'daily' to strategize lawsuits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A coalition of anti-Trump state attorneys general met "daily" during 2025 to brainstorm and organize ways to foil the administration, according to George Soros-backed New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who has been an active member of the group.

In an interview with Source New Mexico published on Dec. 31, Torrez said that he and other Democratic attorneys general "were meeting on a daily basis for the first 90 or so days" of President Donald Trump’s second term. Since then, Torrez told the outlet, "We have since taken that down to every other day."

According to Source New Mexico, the result has been that Torrez has led or signed onto 36 legal challenges against the Trump administration since January 2025. This has included a challenge to the Trump administration’s deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., as well as contesting the Department of Government Efficiency and opposition to some of the administration’s immigration actions.

In the interview, Torrez described this opposition to Trump as an enormous undertaking and an "ever-growing resource challenge to track and monitor the pending status of all that litigation."

Torrez has been New Mexico’s attorney general since 2023. He got his political start in 2016 when he successfully ran for Bernalillo County district attorney. During his 2016 campaign, he received the support of left-leaning super PAC New Mexico Safety & Justice, which was bankrolled by Soros.

According to a June 2016 expenditures and contributions report publicly available on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website, New Mexico Safety & Justice received a $107,000 donation from Soros. The same filing shows the group spent $92,526.84 on media buys and media production costs in support of Torrez. The group also spent $9,555.00 on "In-Kind Polling to Progressive Champions NM PAC" and $1,951.40 on "polling."

Torrez’s Republican opponent, Simon Kubiak, dropped out of the race after the contribution. According to 2016 reporting by the New Mexico Political Report, Kubiak cited Torrez’s campaign finances as the reason for his dropping out.

The outlet reported Kubiak saying that "New Mexicans cannot afford to challenge anyone who has unlimited resources and support from a multibillionaire from another country," in an apparent reference to Soros, who is originally from Hungary and lives in New York.

After serving two terms as Bernalillo County district attorney, Torrez was elected attorney general of New Mexico in 2022. He took office in 2023.

Torrez launched his first lawsuit against the administration one day after Trump returned to the Oval Office. On Jan. 21, Torrez joined 17 other state attorneys general and the attorney general of D.C. in challenging Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.

In a statement released at the time, Torrez called Trump’s order "a direct attack on the Constitution and the fundamental rights it guarantees to every child born on American soil." The order is currently blocked while the case is ongoing.

The next month, Torrez led a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE, arguing that Elon Musk and the department were unlawfully granted authority to carry out the planned budget cuts.

In April, Torrez joined 19 other attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Then in September, Torrez filed an amicus brief in support of another lawsuit challenging the administration’s deployment of troops to D.C.

According to the interview, Torrez and others in the coalition began preparing for a Trump administration in "early 2024." Since then, Torrez said, "We have kept our foot on the gas."

At the same time, Torrez lamented that "the sad part" is that "some of these actions that were pursued by the administration through executive orders are now being built into the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ so even if we win on the restoration of funding from the first fiscal year, we’ll be overtaken by federal legislation."

Torrez told the outlet that "none of the institutions in our government have been built to respond and react to the scale and speed of the destruction that’s being wrought by the Trump administration."

Fox News Digital reached out to Torrez’s office and campaign and Soros’ Open Society Foundation for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.