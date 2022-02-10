Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police

Carlos J. Gimenez, the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, was charged with simple battery

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Rep. Carlos Gimenez: President Biden, stop lying to the American people about the border Video

Rep. Carlos Gimenez: President Biden, stop lying to the American people about the border

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., blasts Biden over border crisis; calls out AOC and the 'Squad' for opposing defense for Israel that would save lives.

The son of a member of Congress was arrested Wednesday following an altercation at a Florida restaurant, police said.

Carlos J. Gimenez, the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, was taken into custody after police said he slapped Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at Morton’s Steakhouse located in Coral Gables, the Miami Herald reported.

The Miami commissioner released a statement after the alleged incident where he described Gimenez, a lawyer and lobbyist, as "cowardly," suggesting he was intoxicated and called the alleged slap was "more [of a] flick of the wrist."

"It was more flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually, he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence," he said.

Gimenez was charged with a single count of simple battery, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said during a press conference that evening. 

Miami Commissioner Alex DÃ­az de la Portilla speaks at Miami City Hall in 2021.  (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

After the alleged incident, the commissioner’s Sergeant-At-Arms held Gimenez until Coral Gables police arrived, the police chief said. 

There were no details provided on what caused the alleged action, other than the two men had a conversation. 

"There was some kind of conversation and a slap," said Hudak. "The incident was unremarkable. But because of who everybody is, we decided to let you know what’s happening."

Florida Rep Gimenez on July 12, 2021.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Republican, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 when he defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

