Rep. Carlos Giménez: Cuba protests – Biden must condemn communist regime, stand with freedom fighters

The American flag always has been, and always will be, a symbol of hope and optimism for a freer and more democratic society. Nothing makes that more clear than the countless American flags being waved by the brave freedom fighters in Cuba.

That symbol stems from the fundamental values the United States espouses throughout the world, no matter how much that bothers the progressives and the radicals in our own country who stand against what we offer as a nation.

The reality is this: those on the political fringes, the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes of the world, who believe that racism and oppression are ingrained into the DNA of this country, DO NOT represent the true values of America.

From the inception of this great country, the world has always rallied to America’s side. Our founding helped fuel the revolutions of the Americas against the great colonial powers. The raising of the American flag throughout Europe and the Pacific Theater during World War II is what signaled to the world freedom had prevailed over tyranny.

It was the American flag that waved over the Brandenburg Gate as the Berlin Wall crumbled.

And today, the Cuban people – the very ones who have spent decades under the oppressive boot of the communist regime – know what that American flag means for them. They understand that despite all of our imperfections, the creed of the United States is always to move towards being a more perfect union.

Look no further than the magnificent words of our Founding Fathers that set the tone for our country:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

That same creed is what is yearned for by the freedom fighters in Cuba today. If the United States is to truly live up to its mission and make good on our promises to the hopeful people of the world, then it is our responsibility to stand firm in support of the Cuban people who seek a free and democratic Cuba once and for all.

That is why I am calling on President Biden and his administration to ensure that we, collectively as a nation, condemn the communist Cuban regime for their decades of oppression and acts of violence against protestors; that we condemn the evils of communism that has led to misery, poverty, and stifled basic and fundamental human rights; and, that we support releasing all of the regime’s political prisoners.

Those empty and hollow voices, the ones that want to denigrate this great country and what we stand for, do not speak for the rest of us.

On a personal note, I know what the American flag means for me. I immigrated to this country with my family when I was a young boy, just six years old.

In just one generation, my family went from Cuba to Congress. I believe with all my heart and soul that in no other country in the world is that achievement possible.

For that reason, I will always be proud to wave the American flag.

