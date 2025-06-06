Social media, Trump admin erupts over LA mayor's reaction to ICE raids: 'You're a criminal too'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faced backlash on social media Friday, including from members of the Trump administration, for pushing back on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting illegal immigrants in her city.

"This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles," Bass said in a statement on Friday.

"As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this."

The mayor’s statement, which garnered over two million impressions on X, drew immediate pushback from conservatives, with many pointing out criticisms of her leadership, preparedness, and response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year that killed 30 people.

"You have no say in this at all," White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller posted on X . "Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced."

"It’s amazing the number of elected officials who don’t grasp the basics of federalism, or federal sovereignty over immigration issues, or the First Amendment," Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet Dhillon posted on X.

"They’re Illegals," Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka posted on X . "Not ‘immigrants.’ One just tried to burn Americans alive in Boulder. If you’re aiding and abetting them you’re a criminal too. Are you ready to be treated as a criminal? Because we are ready to treat you as one if you commit a crime."

"Can’t get permits for people to rebuild their homes after a wildfire, but focused like a laser beam on stopping immigration enforcement," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X.

"Communist sympathizer Karen Bass takes the side of illegal alien criminals vs. American citizens," conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X . "To think, she was almost Biden’s VP pick."

"LA Mayor Karen Bass promises to protect illegals in her city," conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X . "Obstructing or impeding ICE operations is a crime."

"If only Karen Bass fought against the Los Angeles fires like she fights for illegal aliens," GOP Rep. Darrell Issa posted on X.

The Associated Press reported that immigration advocates confirmed at least 45 people had been arrested across seven locations. The locations included two Home Depot stores, a store in the fashion district and a doughnut shop, according to Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), who spoke at an afternoon news conference to denounce the actions.

Videos of the operations taken by bystanders and TV news crews showed people being escorted across a Home Depot parking lot by federal agents. The videos also captured clashes between protesters and federal agents at detention sites.

As the protests grew on Friday evening, and law enforcement in riot gear had to be brought in to calm the crowds, Bass drew even more criticism online from users accusing her of stirring up protesters.

"Karen Bass whipped all of this up," Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States Ric Grenell posted on X . "She attacked the rule of law. She undermined democracy. The @MayorOfLA is creating chaos in LA."

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

Adding to the controversy, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement that it was not getting involved with deportations or immigration enforcement.

"Today the LAPD became aware that federal law enforcement agencies conducted activities in the City of Los Angeles. I’m aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement posted on X.

"While the LAPD will continue to have a visible presence in all our communities to ensure public safety, we will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual’s immigration status."

That position drew criticism on social media, including from Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin.

"Assaulting ICE enforcement officers, slashing tires, defacing buildings," she posted. "800 protestors have surrounded and breached the first layer of a federal law enforcement building in LA. @LAPD

has not responded. This violence against @ICEgov must stop."

"We will not stand for THIS," McLaughlin said in a Saturday morning post that included photos of graffiti from rioters at the scene with messages like "KILL ICE" and "F*** ICE."

Guest added in another post: "The fact the LAPD has not responded is a MAJOR scandal. As this violence against federal law enforcement rages, Democrat LA Mayor Karen Bass has so far refused to restore law and order. She should step up or step aside—LA deserves a leader who defends the rule of law."

