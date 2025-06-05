ICE breaks arrest record two days in a row under Trump's new immigration directives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made a record-setting 2,368 arrests of illegal aliens in a single day on Wednesday, a senior ICE official told Fox News.

This broke the record from just one day prior, as there were 2,267 ICE arrests on Tuesday. The increase comes after an average of roughly 1,600 arrests last week, as the White House pursues a goal of 3,000 arrests daily.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told "Hannity" on at the end of May, indicting that the goal could go even higher.

Homan also previously said "The numbers are good, but I’m not satisfied. I haven’t been satisfied all year long," in an "America’s Newsroom" interview in May.

The uptick in arrests can be attributed to a surge in worksite enforcement and immigration court arrests.

In addition, ICE is using collateral, like arresting individuals who are not initial targets but are with a target at the time of an arrest.

ICE sources tell Fox News if the reconciliation bill passes with funding for 10,000 additional ICE personnel and tens of thousands more ICE beds, numbers will be "supercharged and shoot through the roof."

As a debate about the bill continues in the Senate, the White House reaffirmed the bill’s border and immigration-related provisions on Thursday.

"Did you know The Big Beautiful Bill doubles ICE detention capacity, increases ICE personnel by 50%, finishes the border wall, and taxes money illegals send to their home country?" Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Communications Director Alex Pfeiffer posted to X.

"It's a once-in-a generation opportunity to crack down on illegal immigration," he continued.

The ICE arrests come amid widespread policy changes by the Trump administration from the Biden-era. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem approved more waivers for border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico this week, and the president instituted a travel ban on several countries following the anti-Semitic Boulder terrorist attack, in which the suspect overstayed his visa.