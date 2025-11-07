Social media erupts after far-left mayor gives victory speech in foreign language: 'Humiliating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly re-elected Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey is facing backlash from conservatives for giving a victory speech in Somali and saying that Minneapolis welcomes Somalians.

In a video of the speech posted online, Frey can be seen leading chants in Somali as the crowd responds and applauds.

Popular conservative influencer Paul Szypula ripped into the progressive mayor, writing, "The pandering here is insane."

"Mayor Jacob Frey, as he won reelection, spoke almost a minute in Somalia then said Minneapolis belongs to Somalia," said Szypula.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR’S RACE ADVANCES TO RANKED CHOICE VOTING AFTER NO CANDIDATE REACHES 50%

In a second round of nonpartisan ranked-choice voting, Frey narrowly defeated a challenge from socialist Minneapolis state Sen. Omar Fateh. Fateh is the first Somali American and first Muslim to serve in the state senate.

Fateh had the backing of the Twin Cities' chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who represents Minneapolis in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., who was former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate last year and is up for re-election next year, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorsed Frey's campaign this year.

While speaking with a crowd of Somali residents after his victory, Frey repeatedly thanked the crowd in Somali.

ILHAN OMAR ERUPTS AT OWN PARTY FOR RENEGING ON SOCIALIST CANDIDATE'S ENDORSEMENT: 'INEXCUSABLE'

"To the great people of Minneapolis, and I say that very intentionally, because no matter where you are from, Minneapolis should be a place where you are proud to call home," he said.

He then proceeded to list off a number of Somalian regions, saying, "Whether you are from Bosaso or Mogadishu, whether you are from Hargeisa or Garowe, whether you are from Beledweyne or southwest, Minneapolis is a place where you come to seek prosperity, where you come to raise your family."

"Here is what this election means, this election means this is a moment for unity, where the entire Somali community can come together and say, ‘This is our people, this is our city, we are united behind each other," he said.

Conservative pundit Gerry Callahan slammed Frey's speech, saying, "This is an American politician, raised in America, educated in America, ostensibly representing Americans, prostrating himself in front of bunch of foreigners. Could be the most humiliating thing I’ve ever seen."

Podcaster Matt Walsh also chimed in, writing, "As I have said many times now, politicians in this country should be required by law to speak English when addressing the public in an official capacity. There should never be a time when Americans can’t understand what their elected leaders are saying."

MINNEAPOLIS BECOMES FIRST MAJOR US CITY TO ALLOW MUSLIM CALLS TO PRAYER AT ALL HOURS

Nick Sortor wrote, "I don’t know how large ICE’s presence in Minneapolis is, but it needs to be much, MUCH larger."

Fox News Digital reached out to Frey’s team for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the first time Frey has garnered criticism over Somali-language political messaging. He was also widely criticized in September for releasing a campaign ad in Somali.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, commented on the ad, saying, "This must be stopped."

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., also reacted to the ad, posting a disapproving gif.

Kari Lake simply wrote, "WTAF?" which is an acronym for "what the actual f---."

Having entered office in 2018, Frey was elected to his third term as Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday. He is best known for marching with protesters during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, which were particularly destructive in Minneapolis, the city in which George Floyd died. Frey was also seen kneeling and weeping by Floyd’s casket at a memorial service.