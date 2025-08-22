Ilhan Omar erupts at own party for reneging on socialist candidate's endorsement: 'Inexcusable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A progressive House "Squad" member is attacking her own state party leadership for going back on its endorsement of a self-described democratic socialist to be mayor of Minneapolis.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called out the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), the Democrats' affiliate group in Minnesota, late on Thursday night after it revoked its endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh.

DFL leaders cited "substantial failures" in its endorsement convention process.

"It is inexcusable to overturn the DFL endorsement from Omar Fateh," Omar wrote on X. "A small group, a majority living outside Minneapolis, met privately to overturn the will of Minneapolis delegates who volunteered, organized, and participated in a months-long DFL process. Unacceptable."

The progressive House Democrat also led other DFL officials in a letter announcing they "strongly condemn" the move.

"Right now, there is a clear tension between the progressive Democrats who are challenging the status quo and moderate Democrats," Omar and other left-wing officials wrote.

"It is extremely disheartening that Omar Fateh, the first Black mayoral candidate to be DFL-endorsed in the last three decades, will have his endorsement revoked."

Omar herself has not yet made a public endorsement in the race, which is set for November 2025.

Fateh, who described himself as a "democratic socialist" in an October 2020 interview with Jacobin Magazine, defeated several other Democrat hopefuls to clinch his state party's endorsement after a July 2025 endorsing convention.

Among the primary candidates he defeated at the time was current Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who is running for a third term.

Fateh has been compared to democratic socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

But DFL Party Chairman Richard Carlbom did not mention Fateh's politics in a Thursday statement announcing the revocation of his endorsement.

But Omar and state progressives have seized on the move as an example of the ongoing divisions within the Democratic Party.

"Chair Richard Carlbom campaigned on uniting the DFL; this decision directly runs counter to that effort, to which we are all committed. The DFL Party is a big-tent party and all factions should be fairly represented, not silenced," Omar wrote.

"Undoubtedly, this appalling decision will leave many voters feeling discouraged and unwelcome from participating in our party."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Minnesota DFL for comment but did not hear back by press time.