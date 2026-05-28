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Politics

Ex-counterterrorism chief warns of 'major problem' that could force US 'back into the war on Iran’s terms'

'Pulling out now works in our favor, not Iran's,' Joe Kent asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Bill Hemmer explains Iran's claims in Strait of Hormuz amid new strikes Video

Bill Hemmer explains Iran's claims in Strait of Hormuz amid new strikes

Bill Hemmer provides a detailed breakdown of escalating tensions in the Middle East. He explains Iran's territorial claims in the critical Strait of Hormuz and outlines recent US military actions in response to Iranian aggression, including drone interceptions by Kuwaiti forces. Hemmer also points out the location of US military bases in the region.

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Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent claimed that by having military assets in the vicinity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the U.S. is at risk of being compelled "back into the war on Iran's terms."

"A major problem w/ the status quo of having our forces within reach of the Iranians is that we could easily be forced back into the war on Iran’s terms," Kent asserted in a Thursday post on X.

"If we withdraw now we retain the ability to strike from a distance & take away Iran’s ability to draw us back into the war. Thankfully it appears that we didn’t take casualties, we won’t always be so fortunate," he added.

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Joseph Kent speaking during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Joseph Kent, then-director of the National Counterterrorism Center, during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2025. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kent, who quit the counterterrorism post in March because of his opposition to the Iran war, made the comments when sharing a post issued by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

"At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz. All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas," CENTCOM's Thursday post noted.

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Iranian flag near Milad Twoer

The Iranian flag flutters near the Milad Tower, part of the International Trade and Convention Center of Tehran, in the capital on May 25, 2026. (ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

"U.S. Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression," CENTCOM added.

Kent has suggested that it would be in America's interests to withdraw its forces from the area.

TOP COUNTERTERRORISM OFFICIAL RESIGNS IN PROTEST OF US WAR AGAINST IRAN

Joe Kent being sworn in at House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Cannon building

Joe Kent, then-director of the National Counterterrorism Center, is sworn in at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" in the Cannon building on Dec. 11, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

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"Operation Midnight Hammer proved we can strike inside Iran from the U.S. without relying on our bases in the region. Operation Epic Fury proved that our bases in the region are a liability not an asset. Our bases give Iran easy to reach targets. Pulling out now works in our favor, not Iran’s," he wrote in a post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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